Time until Genshin Impact 4.2 livestream on Twitch and Youtube

Genshin Impact officials have announced the new date for the upcoming 4.2 Special Program. Based on the announcements, the community can look forward to the live premiere on November 3, 2023, at 08:10 AM (UTC-4). This livestream will be a major event with the arrival of Fontaine's new region, Hydro Archon's debut, Archon Quest trailer, and many more.

Additionally, officials will distribute three temporary redemption codes during the Genshin Impact 4.2 Special Program. Look forward to claiming these codes as soon as possible since they will expire within 24 hours.

Players can catch the live premiere on Twitch and later on the official YouTube channel. Here is everything you need to know about the 4.2 livestream premiere on different platforms.

When will Genshin Impact 4.2 Special Program livestream premiere on Twitch & Youtube

Recent announcements from Genshin Impact officials have confirmed the new date and time revised for the 4.2 Special Program "Masquerade of the Guilty." As shown in the above Tweet, the upcoming livestream will now air at 08:10 am (UTC-4) on November 03, 2023.

The premiere will broadcast live on their official Twitch channel, and the official YouTube channel will repeat the broadcast at 09:10 am (UTC-4) on the same day.

The above Tweet includes a URL for the Twitch broadcast as well as a link to the official Genshin Impact Twitch & YouTube channels for anyone interested.

Keeping track of the start of the 4.2 Special Program can be tricky in the case of different time zones. This universal countdown will help players track the livestream premiere scheduled for 08:10 AM (UTC-4) on November 03, 2023, on the official Twitch channel.

Expected Announcements in 4.2 Special Program

New Fontaine characters that will debut in 4.2 update (Image via HoYoverse)

The upcoming Special Program will feature more than just a basic Fontaine trailer. Typically, the livestream will range from 30 minutes to an hour long, so expect tons of new juicy details crammed into the broadcast. Those who follow relevant leaks must already have an idea about the content mentioned below.

Here is an overview of all the expected announcements:

Redemption Codes: Claim three temporary codes within 24 hours to claim 300 Primogems and more

Claim three temporary codes within 24 hours to claim 300 Primogems and more Furina & Charlotte Official Gameplay: Livestream will always reveal character showcases of new playable units. Learn official details about their abilities and passive.

Livestream will always reveal character showcases of new playable units. Learn official details about their abilities and passive. 4.2 Rerun Banners: Rumors claim that Baizhu, Ayato, and Cyno will return to limited-character banners in this update.

Rumors claim that Baizhu, Ayato, and Cyno will return to limited-character banners in this update. Fontaine: A new portion of the Hydro Nation will be revealed with new bosses and resources.

A new portion of the Hydro Nation will be revealed with new bosses and resources. New Events: Every livestream features upcoming events, and this one should be no exception.

Keep an eye out for future updates on any potential changes to the upcoming broadcast.