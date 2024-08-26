Time until Genshin Impact 5.0 update rolls out

Genshin Impact's version 5.0 will arrive on August 28, 2024, releasing the Natlan region and a plethora of content alongside it. HoYoverse will introduce a brand-new nation, three characters, several weapons, quests, events, and much more. The title will also celebrate its fourth anniversary during this patch.

Considering this is a major milestone update for the game and fans worldwide are hyped for its arrival, this article will list the Genshin Impact 5.0 release date and time for all players along with a universal countdown for it.

Genshin Impact 5.0 release date and time countdown for all servers

Expand Tweet

Trending

Genshin Impact 5.0 will be released on all servers simultaneously on August 28, 2024, at 11 am (UTC +8). The update is titled "Flowers Resplendent on the Sun-Scorched Sojourn" and will mark the beginning of the Traveler's journey into Natlan.

Players should note that before version 5.0's release, the developer will conduct server maintenance, starting on August 28, 2024, at 6 am (UTC +8). The game will experience downtime during this period and players must plan their gameplay activities accordingly.

Here is a countdown reflecting the time until Genshin Impact 5.0 update goes live:

Additionally, the below section provides the release dates and times for all major regions:

Asia

India Standard Time (IST) : August 28, 8:30 AM

: August 28, 8:30 AM China Standard Time (CST) : August 28, 11 AM

: August 28, 11 AM Philippine Standard Time (PHT) : August 28, 11 AM

: August 28, 11 AM Japanese Standard Time (JST) : August 28, 12 PM

: August 28, 12 PM Korea Standard Time (KST): August 28, 12 PM

Europe

Western European Summer Time (WEST) : August 28, 4 AM

: August 28, 4 AM Central European Summer Time (CEST) : August 28, 5 AM

: August 28, 5 AM Eastern European Summer Time (EEST): August 28, 6 AM

America

Pacific Daylight Time (PDT) : August 27, 8 PM

: August 27, 8 PM Mountain Daylight Time (MDT) : August 27, 9 PM

: August 27, 9 PM Central Daylight Time (CDT) : August 27, 10 PM

: August 27, 10 PM Eastern Daylight Time (EDT): August 27, 11 PM

Expand Tweet

Following the 5.0 update's arrival, players can engage in the new chapter of Archon Quest and unlock the Natlan region. They can also summon on the first half banners of Mualani (5-star Hydro Catalyst) and Kazuha (5-star Anemo Sword), which will also include Kachina (4-star Geo Polearm).

Moreover, Mualani and Kazuha's respective signature weapons, Surf's Up (5-star Catalyst) and Freedom-Sworn (5-star Sword), will be featured on the weapons banner.

For more information and updates, follow Sportskeeda's Genshin Impact hub.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Looking for today's Wordle answer or some helpful Strands hints for today's NYT games? We've got all the solutions and tips you need right here!