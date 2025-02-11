Time until Genshin Impact 5.4 maintenance ends

Genshin Impact has revealed the maintenance timings for the version 5.4 update. The downtime is scheduled to begin on February 12, 2025, at 6 am (UTC+8) and end on February 12, 2025, at 11 (UTC+8), lasting five hours. During this period, the servers will be offline, and players won't be able to log in. Once the maintenance ends, the new version will be live, and Travelers can enjoy the new content.

This article covers the Genshin Impact 5.4 server downtime timings and features a countdown that shows the time until the maintenance ends.

Genshin Impact 5.4 maintenance ending timings

The update maintenance for Genshin Impact 5.4 will start on February 12, 2025, at 6 am (UTC+8). According to HoYoverse, it is estimated to last five hours, meaning it will end around 11 am (UTC+8). The new version will be live as soon as the maintenance ends.

Since the exact timings for the downtime will be different for each player because of the time zone, here's a universal countdown that shows the time until maintenance ends:

Do note that players won't be able to log in to the game during the maintenance period, so it is best to complete any unfinished quest or any other task. The countdown also applies to the first phase banners of version 5.4.

Version 5.4 Phase I banners

Here are all the characters who will be featured on the first-phase banners of the new version:

Yumemizuki Mizuki (5-star Anemo)

(5-star Anemo) Sigewinne (5-star Hydro)

(5-star Hydro) Gorou (4-star Geo)

(4-star Geo) Sayu (4-star Anemo)

(4-star Anemo) Xiangling (4-star Pyro)

Mizuki and Sigewinne are decent units but are not really worth pulling, especially when Furina and Wriothesley are in the second half. That said, players can still pull for them if they like them as characters.

It is worth adding that Mizuki will be added to the Standard banner after the version 5.5 update, so it is okay to skip her and get her later during the anniversary. One can also get her by losing 50-50 on the limited banners.

Listed below are all the weapons that will be available on the weapon banner:

Sunny Morning Sleep-In (5-star Catalyst)

(5-star Catalyst) Silvershower Heartstrings (5-star Bow)

(5-star Bow) Akuoumaru (4-star Claymore)

(4-star Claymore) Wavebreaker's Fin (4-star Polearm)

(4-star Polearm) Mouun's Moon (4-star Bow)

(4-star Bow) The Flute (4-star Sword)

(4-star Sword) Eye of Perception (4-star Catalyst)

Sigewinne and Mizuki's signature weapons will be featured on the banner in the first half. Three limited 4-star weapons from the Inazuma series will also be available.

