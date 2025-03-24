Time until Genshin Impact 5.5 update releases

The upcoming Genshin Impact 5.5 update is scheduled to release on March 26, 2025, at 11 am (UTC+8). Before this, there will be a five-hour server maintenance period during which all servers for the game will be offline. This means players will not be able to log in to Genshin Impact during that period. Once maintenance is over, the game will be updated to the latest version, and players can once again log in and experience all the new content.

Ad

Genshin Impact 5.5 will feature new character and weapon banners, which will go live at the same time as the new version releases. Since this is a major version update, it will be launched simultaneously across all servers.

This article provides more information regarding the exact release timings for the Genshin Impact 5.5 update, along with a countdown to help keep track of the time remaining before it goes live.

Genshin Impact 5.5 release timing and countdown

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

As officially announced by HoYoverse, maintenance for Genshin Impact 5.5 will begin on March 26, 2025, at 6 am (UTC+8) and is expected to last five hours, until 11 am on the same day. As mentioned, the developers will perform update maintenance during this period, and all servers for the game will be offline and inaccessible.

Maintenance for the Genshin Impact 5.5 update will end across all servers at the same time. You can refer to the countdown below:

Ad

Ad

When the countdown ends, Genshin Impact 5.5 will go live, and players can log in using their credentials to access the new version content. A new 5-Star character Varesa's banner will also be available to pull at this time.

Even though version 5.5 will be released simultaneously worldwide, the exact release timings will differ depending on one's time zone.

Here are the specific timings for the release of Genshin Impact 5.5, based on various time zones:

Ad

America (March 25, 2025)

Pacific Standard Time: 8 pm

8 pm Mountain Time : 9 pm

: 9 pm Central Standard Time : 10 pm

: 10 pm Eastern Standard Time: 11 pm

Europe (March 26, 2025)

Western European Time: 3 am

3 am Central European Time : 4 am

: 4 am Eastern European Time: 5 am

Asia (March 26, 2025)

Indian Standard Time : 8:30 am

: 8:30 am China Standard Time : 11 am

: 11 am Japanese Standard Time : 12 pm

: 12 pm Korea Standard Time: 12 pm

After Genshin Impact 5.5 is live, players will be rewarded with 600 Primogems as compensation for maintenance and server downtime.

Follow Sportskeeda for more Genshin Impact news, updates, and guides.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.