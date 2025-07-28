Time until Ineffa releases in Genshin Impact

By Hijam Tompok
Published Jul 28, 2025 09:13 GMT
Countdown to Ineffa
Here is a countdown to Ineffa's release (Image via HoYoverse)

Ineffa in Genshin Impact is a new 5-star character from Nod-Krai who will be released as a playable unit in the upcoming version 5.8 update. She has a unique kit that introduces a new Elemental Reaction called Lunar-Charge. Ineffa's banner will be featured in the first half, which means Travelers can pull on her banner as soon as the new update goes live.

Ad

This article provides a universal countdown to the exact time until Ineffa is released in Genshin Impact.

Countdown to Ineffa's release in Genshin Impact

Ineffa will release soon (Image via HoYoverse)
Ineffa will release soon (Image via HoYoverse)

Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers

As Ineffa's banner is in the first half of version 5.8, she will be released on July 30, 2025, at 11 am (UTC+8). The exact timing for her debut may vary for each player depending on their location due to the time zone difference.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Travelers can refer to the following countdown to know the exact time until Ineffa releases worldwide:

Ad

Ineffa's banner will be available until August 19, 2025, giving players enough time to complete all the content and farm Primogems to pull for her.

Also read: How to pre-farm for Ineffa in Genshin Impact

Ineffa banner info

Ineffa&#039;s banner in version 5.8 (Image via HoYoverse)
Ineffa's banner in version 5.8 (Image via HoYoverse)

Here's a list of all the 4-star characters who will be on Ineffa's banner in Genshin Impact 5.8:

Ad
  • Sethos (Electro - Bow)
  • Xingqiu (Hydro - Sword)
  • Fischl (Electro - Bow)

While Sethos may not be the best 4-star Electro unit in the game, Xingqiu and Fischl are amazing sub-DPS units, making the 4-star lineup fairly good. Pulling a new or extra copy should help your account unless you already have them at C6.

Version 5.8 first half weapon banner (Image via HoYoverse)
Version 5.8 first half weapon banner (Image via HoYoverse)

These are all the weapons that will be on rate up during the first half of the update:

Ad
  • Fractured Halo (5-star Polearm)
  • Starcaller's Watch (5-star Catalyst)
  • Sturdy Bone (4-star Sword)
  • Mountain-Bracing Bolt (4-star Polearm)
  • Sacrificial Greatsword (4-star Claymore)
  • Favonius Codex (4-star Catalyst)
  • Favonius Warbow (4-star Bow)

Fractured Halo is Ineffa's signature 5-star weapon. It is currently also the only Polearm that buffs the new Lunar-Charged reaction. Meanwhile, Starcaller's Watch is Citlali's signature weapon and will also be on the banner during the first half.

Unfortunately, the 4-star weapons on the Event Wish are not that great, especially the limited ones, since they don't provide many benefits, and not many characters can use them.

Ad

Follow Sportskeeda for more Genshin Impact updates and guides.

About the author
Hijam Tompok

Hijam Tompok

Hijam Tompok is an Esports & Gaming writer at Sportskeeda, with a focus on Genshin Impact. He has always considered video games as the best form of entertainment and writing about them lets him express this passion for the benefit of readers.

In just 18 months, Hijam has reached close to 8 million reads on his articles - something he's immensely proud of - and aims to hit the 10 million mark in the coming months. This is because he always thoroughly checks the reliability of his sources and reports the information as accurately as possible without any bias.

As a player, Hijam now enjoys both single-player and multiplayer titles. As long as the games are interesting, he has no complaints. In a Jumanji-type scenario, he would love to jump into Genshin Impact or a similar fantasy world. He loves the fantasy genre and having the ability to perform magic or control elements is one of the things he believes most people would love as well.

Away from work and gaming, Hijam loves to cook, play football, and read web novels.

Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.

Quick Links

Edited by Dinesh Renthlei
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications