Time until Ineffa releases in Genshin Impact

Ineffa in Genshin Impact is a new 5-star character from Nod-Krai who will be released as a playable unit in the upcoming version 5.8 update. She has a unique kit that introduces a new Elemental Reaction called Lunar-Charge. Ineffa's banner will be featured in the first half, which means Travelers can pull on her banner as soon as the new update goes live.

Ad

This article provides a universal countdown to the exact time until Ineffa is released in Genshin Impact.

Countdown to Ineffa's release in Genshin Impact

Ineffa will release soon (Image via HoYoverse)

As Ineffa's banner is in the first half of version 5.8, she will be released on July 30, 2025, at 11 am (UTC+8). The exact timing for her debut may vary for each player depending on their location due to the time zone difference.

Ad

Trending

Travelers can refer to the following countdown to know the exact time until Ineffa releases worldwide:

Ad

Ineffa's banner will be available until August 19, 2025, giving players enough time to complete all the content and farm Primogems to pull for her.

Also read: How to pre-farm for Ineffa in Genshin Impact

Ineffa banner info

Ineffa's banner in version 5.8 (Image via HoYoverse)

Here's a list of all the 4-star characters who will be on Ineffa's banner in Genshin Impact 5.8:

Ad

Sethos (Electro - Bow)

(Electro - Bow) Xingqiu (Hydro - Sword)

(Hydro - Sword) Fischl (Electro - Bow)

While Sethos may not be the best 4-star Electro unit in the game, Xingqiu and Fischl are amazing sub-DPS units, making the 4-star lineup fairly good. Pulling a new or extra copy should help your account unless you already have them at C6.

Version 5.8 first half weapon banner (Image via HoYoverse)

These are all the weapons that will be on rate up during the first half of the update:

Ad

Fractured Halo (5-star Polearm)

(5-star Polearm) Starcaller's Watch (5-star Catalyst)

(5-star Catalyst) Sturdy Bone (4-star Sword)

(4-star Sword) Mountain-Bracing Bolt (4-star Polearm)

(4-star Polearm) Sacrificial Greatsword (4-star Claymore)

(4-star Claymore) Favonius Codex (4-star Catalyst)

(4-star Catalyst) Favonius Warbow (4-star Bow)

Fractured Halo is Ineffa's signature 5-star weapon. It is currently also the only Polearm that buffs the new Lunar-Charged reaction. Meanwhile, Starcaller's Watch is Citlali's signature weapon and will also be on the banner during the first half.

Unfortunately, the 4-star weapons on the Event Wish are not that great, especially the limited ones, since they don't provide many benefits, and not many characters can use them.

Ad

Follow Sportskeeda for more Genshin Impact updates and guides.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Hijam Tompok Hijam Tompok is an Esports & Gaming writer at Sportskeeda, with a focus on Genshin Impact. He has always considered video games as the best form of entertainment and writing about them lets him express this passion for the benefit of readers.



In just 18 months, Hijam has reached close to 8 million reads on his articles - something he's immensely proud of - and aims to hit the 10 million mark in the coming months. This is because he always thoroughly checks the reliability of his sources and reports the information as accurately as possible without any bias.



As a player, Hijam now enjoys both single-player and multiplayer titles. As long as the games are interesting, he has no complaints. In a Jumanji-type scenario, he would love to jump into Genshin Impact or a similar fantasy world. He loves the fantasy genre and having the ability to perform magic or control elements is one of the things he believes most people would love as well.



Away from work and gaming, Hijam loves to cook, play football, and read web novels. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.