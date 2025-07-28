Time until Ineffa releases in Genshin Impact

Ineffa in Genshin Impact is a new 5-star character from Nod-Krai who will be released as a playable unit in the upcoming version 5.8 update. She has a unique kit that introduces a new Elemental Reaction called Lunar-Charge. Ineffa's banner will be featured in the first half, which means Travelers can pull on her banner as soon as the new update goes live.
This article provides a universal countdown to the exact time until Ineffa is released in Genshin Impact.
Countdown to Ineffa's release in Genshin Impact
As Ineffa's banner is in the first half of version 5.8, she will be released on July 30, 2025, at 11 am (UTC+8). The exact timing for her debut may vary for each player depending on their location due to the time zone difference.
Travelers can refer to the following countdown to know the exact time until Ineffa releases worldwide:
Ineffa's banner will be available until August 19, 2025, giving players enough time to complete all the content and farm Primogems to pull for her.
Ineffa banner info
Here's a list of all the 4-star characters who will be on Ineffa's banner in Genshin Impact 5.8:
- Sethos (Electro - Bow)
- Xingqiu (Hydro - Sword)
- Fischl (Electro - Bow)
While Sethos may not be the best 4-star Electro unit in the game, Xingqiu and Fischl are amazing sub-DPS units, making the 4-star lineup fairly good. Pulling a new or extra copy should help your account unless you already have them at C6.
These are all the weapons that will be on rate up during the first half of the update:
- Fractured Halo (5-star Polearm)
- Starcaller's Watch (5-star Catalyst)
- Sturdy Bone (4-star Sword)
- Mountain-Bracing Bolt (4-star Polearm)
- Sacrificial Greatsword (4-star Claymore)
- Favonius Codex (4-star Catalyst)
- Favonius Warbow (4-star Bow)
Fractured Halo is Ineffa's signature 5-star weapon. It is currently also the only Polearm that buffs the new Lunar-Charged reaction. Meanwhile, Starcaller's Watch is Citlali's signature weapon and will also be on the banner during the first half.
Unfortunately, the 4-star weapons on the Event Wish are not that great, especially the limited ones, since they don't provide many benefits, and not many characters can use them.
