Time until Infinity Nikki 1.5 releases worldwide

The Infinity Nikki 1.5 update will be releasing on April 28, 2025 at 8 PM (UTC -7). Meanwhile, developers have announced that the game will be undergoing server maintenance for approximately 10 hours prior to the release of the new update. For this time period, all servers for Infinity Nikki will be down, so players are recommended to login and finish their daily tasks before servers are taken offline. Once the maintenance concludes, Infinity Nikki 1.5 will release globally across all servers, and players can resume their journey in Miraland and experience all the newly added content.
When does Infinity Nikki 1.5 release worldwide?
As announced by Infold Games, Infinity Nikki 1.5 will be released worldwide on April 28, 2025 at 8 PM (UTC -7). Maintenance for the update will begin on April 28, 2025 at 10:50 AM (UTC -7), and will be held for nine hours and ten minutes. After the developers have finished updating the game to the latest version, Infinity Nikki servers will once again go live.
While the Infinity Nikki 1.5 update releases globally across all servers at the same time, there might be differences in the release schedule depending on players' time zones. You can keep track of how time is left until the Infinity Nikki 1.5 update releases in your time zone by checking the countdown below:
Additionally, here is a list of the Infinity Nikki 1.5 global release timings for various time zones:
America
- Pacific Daylight Time (PDT): April 28, 2025, at 8 PM
- Mountain Daylight Time (MDT): April 28, 2025, at 9 PM
- Central Daylight Time Time (CDT): April 28, 2025, at 10 PM
- Eastern Daylight Time (EDT): April 28, 2025, at 11 PM
Europe
- Western European Summer Time (WEST): April 29, 2025, at 4 AM
- Central European Summer Time (CEST): April 29, 2025, at 5 AM
- Eastern European Summer Time (EEST): April 29, 2025, at 6 AM
Asia
- Indian Standard Time (IST): April 29, 2025, at 8:30 AM
- China Standard Time (CST): April 29, 2025, at 11 AM
- Japanese Standard Time (JST): April 29, 2025, at 12 PM
- Korea Standard Time (KST): April 29, 2025, at 12 PM
