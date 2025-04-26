Infinity Nikki 1.5 banners and outfits revealed

The Infinity Nikki 1.5 update is all set to release on April 28, 2025. Since this is the fifth major update for this game, the developers have prepared a plethora of new content that players will get to experience in the upcoming version. Despite being an open-world game, the heart of Infinity Nikki lies in its fashionable clothing, and players always look forward to the new outfits that come with every version update.

With the new patch almost here, developers have finally revealed all the upcoming outfits and banners that will be released in Infinity Nikki 1.5. This article takes a look at all the new outfit banners that players will be able to pull on once Infinity Nikki 1.5 goes live.

New outfits and banners in Infinity Nikki 1.5

Infinity Nikki 1.5 will feature four new Resonance outfits that can be obtained by pulling on the respective outfit banners once version 1.5 goes live. They are the following:

Snowy Ballad (5-star)

(5-star) Crimson Feather (5-star)

(5-star) Rosy Reverie (4-star)

(4-star) Celestial Whispers (4-star)

Here are the details regarding these outfits:

Snowy Ballad (5-star)

5-star outfit Snowy Ballad (Image via Infold Games)

The 5-star outfit Snowy Ballad will be featured in the 'Eternal Snow' banner in Infinity Nikki 1.5. The main attribute of this outfit is "Fresh", and it is classified as an Ability Outfit. Titled "Water Walking", this outfit's ability lets players freeze water bodies and walk over the frozen waters. This ability can also be used in co-op mode.

Three different evolutions of Snowy Ballad (Image via Infold Games)

The Snowy Ballad outfit can be evolved into the following:

Snowy Ballad: Flame

Snowy Ballad: Oath

Snowy Ballad: Farewell

Additionally, you can also obtain a new color variant titled 'Snowy Ballad: Silken' after fully glowing up the outfit — courtesy of the new Dyeing mechanism.

Crimson Feather (5-star)

5-star outfit Crimson Feather (Image via Infold Games)

Crimson Feather is a 5-star outfit that will be available in the "Unfading Heart" banner. With "Cool" as its main attribute, Crimson Feather is also an Ability outfit. Its ability is titled "Winged Hover", and it lets players take flight into the sky and soar along with the winds. Like the Snowy Ballad's ability, the Winged Hover ability can also be used in co-op mode.

Three different evolutions of Crimson Feather (Image via Infold Games)

The Crimson Feather outfit can be evolved into the following:

Crimson Feather: Ember

Crimson Feather: Blaze

Crimson Feather: Rebirth

After fully glowing up Crimson Feather, another variant titled "Crimson Feather: Icy" can be obtained by Dyeing the outfit.

Rosy Reverie (4-star)

The 4-star outfit Rosy Reverie will be featured on the Eternal Snow banner, alongside 5-star outfit Snowy Ballad. Rosy Reverie has a "Sexy" attribute, and also comes with a special ability. Titled "Mirror Mirror: Whimsicality", this ability lets Nikki pose in front of a mirror. While in Camera mode, a decorative flower frame is created around the photograph.

Rosy Reverie can be evolved into "Rosy Reverie: Ripples". Additionally, a special variant called "Rosy Reverie: Moss" can be unlocked after glowing up the outfit.

Celestial Whispers (4-star)

The 4-star outfit Celestial Whispers can be obtained from the Unfading Heart banner, which also features the Crimson Feather 5-star outfit. Celestial Whispers has "Fresh" as its main attribute, and comes with an ability titled "Sleepwalker: Whimsicality". After using this ability, Nikki holds a pillow in her hand and drifts off to sleep.

Celestial Whispers can be evolved into "Celestial Whispers: Cloud Serenade", as well as a new variant called "Celestial Whispers: Night Wander", which can be obtained once you fully glow up the outfit.

