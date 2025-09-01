Time until Infinity Nikki 1.9 releases worldwide

By Aishwarya Ghosh
Published Sep 01, 2025 13:17 GMT
Countdown and global release schedule for Infinity Nikki 1.9 (Image via Infold Games)
Countdown and global release schedule for Infinity Nikki 1.9 (Image via Infold Games)

The Infinity Nikki 1.9 update is all set to go live on September 1, 2025, at 8 PM (UTC -7). There will be a scheduled downtime of approximately seven hours prior to this, during which developers will perform maintenance and update the game to the latest version. This maintenance takes place before every major version update, and its duration varies depending on the amount of new content releasing in the upcoming patch. Since the Infinity Nikki 1.9 update will be adding the system-heavy Home feature to the game, the long maintenance duration for this patch is justified.

Ad

While maintenance is ongoing, all Infinity Nikki servers will be down, and players will not be able to login to the game. After the game goes live post maintenance, you will once again be able to login to the game and continue your adventures in Miraland.

This article provides detailed information regarding the global release timings of the Infinity Nikki 1.9 update, along with a countdown to help track the remaining time before you can experience all the new content in the upcoming version.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers

When does Infinity Nikki 1.9 release worldwide?

Ad

As announced by the developers, Infinity Nikki 1.9 will be releasing globally on September 1, 2025, at 8 PM (UTC -7). Maintenance for the same will begin on September 1, 2025, at 12:50 PM (UTC -7). During this maintenance period lasting for seven hours and 10 minutes, all servers for the game will be offline.

While Infinity Nikki 1.9 will be releasing worldwide (and across all servers) simultaneously, the exact timings might be different for players depending on their time zones. Players can keep an eye on this countdown to track the remaining time for the release of the upcoming version in their time zone:

Ad
Ad

Additionally, you can also refer to this list to see when the update will be releasing in your particular region:

America

  • Pacific Daylight Time (PDT): September 1, 2025, at 8 PM
  • Mountain Daylight Time (MDT): September 1, 2025, at 9 PM
  • Central Daylight Time Time (CDT): September 1, 2025, at 10 PM
  • Eastern Daylight Time (EDT): September 1, 2025, at 11 PM

Europe

  • Western European Summer Time (WEST): September 2, 2025, at 4 AM
  • Central European Summer Time (CEST): September 2, 2025, at 5 AM
  • Eastern European Summer Time (EEST): September 2, 2025, at 6 AM

Asia

Ad
  • Indian Standard Time (IST): September 2, 2025, at 8:30 AM
  • China Standard Time (CST): September 2, 2025, at 11 AM
  • Japanese Standard Time (JST): September 2, 2025, at 12 PM
  • Korea Standard Time (KST): September 2, 2025, at 12 PM

Also read: Infinity Nikki 1.9 free outfits and how to get them

Follow Sportskeeda for more Infinity Nikki news, updates and guides.

About the author
Aishwarya Ghosh

Aishwarya Ghosh

With a degree in Journalism and Mass Communication, Aishwarya Ghosh always knew her future involved writing. With over eight years of experience, she aims to fuse her passion for writing with her love for video games as an Esports & Gaming writer at Sportskeeda.

This passion was sparked by early MS-DOS games and Age of Empires. Later, Aishwarya moved on to gacha games, a genre she now specializes in. She firmly believes that her work is not just about reporting facts but presenting them in a way that holds the reader's interest.

The PC is her weapon of choice, where she leans more towards single-player than multiplayer games. The comfort of exploring a game at her own pace helps her absorb everything it has to offer. Aishwarya's desire to dive into the immersive and dynamic world of Genshin Impact world in a Jumanji-type scenario clearly resonates with the above.

Outside of gaming, Aishwarya is an avid dancer associated with a touring dance troupe. Additionally, she loves watching anime and staying updated on the latest seasonal titles.

Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.

Quick Links

Edited by Aishwarya Ghosh
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications