Time until Infinity Nikki 1.9 releases worldwide

The Infinity Nikki 1.9 update is all set to go live on September 1, 2025, at 8 PM (UTC -7). There will be a scheduled downtime of approximately seven hours prior to this, during which developers will perform maintenance and update the game to the latest version. This maintenance takes place before every major version update, and its duration varies depending on the amount of new content releasing in the upcoming patch. Since the Infinity Nikki 1.9 update will be adding the system-heavy Home feature to the game, the long maintenance duration for this patch is justified.While maintenance is ongoing, all Infinity Nikki servers will be down, and players will not be able to login to the game. After the game goes live post maintenance, you will once again be able to login to the game and continue your adventures in Miraland. This article provides detailed information regarding the global release timings of the Infinity Nikki 1.9 update, along with a countdown to help track the remaining time before you can experience all the new content in the upcoming version.When does Infinity Nikki 1.9 release worldwide?As announced by the developers, Infinity Nikki 1.9 will be releasing globally on September 1, 2025, at 8 PM (UTC -7). Maintenance for the same will begin on September 1, 2025, at 12:50 PM (UTC -7). During this maintenance period lasting for seven hours and 10 minutes, all servers for the game will be offline.While Infinity Nikki 1.9 will be releasing worldwide (and across all servers) simultaneously, the exact timings might be different for players depending on their time zones. Players can keep an eye on this countdown to track the remaining time for the release of the upcoming version in their time zone:Additionally, you can also refer to this list to see when the update will be releasing in your particular region:AmericaPacific Daylight Time (PDT): September 1, 2025, at 8 PMMountain Daylight Time (MDT): September 1, 2025, at 9 PMCentral Daylight Time Time (CDT): September 1, 2025, at 10 PMEastern Daylight Time (EDT): September 1, 2025, at 11 PMEuropeWestern European Summer Time (WEST): September 2, 2025, at 4 AMCentral European Summer Time (CEST): September 2, 2025, at 5 AMEastern European Summer Time (EEST): September 2, 2025, at 6 AMAsiaIndian Standard Time (IST): September 2, 2025, at 8:30 AMChina Standard Time (CST): September 2, 2025, at 11 AMJapanese Standard Time (JST): September 2, 2025, at 12 PMKorea Standard Time (KST): September 2, 2025, at 12 PM