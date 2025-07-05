Time until Mavuika rerun banner in Genshin Impact 5.7

By Eswar Keshav
Published Jul 05, 2025 14:27 GMT
Time until Mavuika
Here's how much time is left for the release of Mavuika's rerun banner during Phase 2 of v5.7 (Image via HoYoverse))

Genshin Impact's developers have officially announced the details for the second phase banners in version 5.7. Mavuika and Emilie will have their first rerun during Phase 2 in v5.7. The signature weapons for both characters would also be featured on the weapon banner. The developers have also revealed the details of the 4-star weapons and characters for this phase.

The Phase 2 banners for version 5.7 will be released on July 8, 2025, and will be available in-game till July 29. This article provides the release dates, times, and countdown for Mavuika's rerun during Genshin Impact version 5.7.

Time until the release of Mavuika's rerun banner during Genshin Impact 5.7 second phase

Mavuika's rerun in version 5.7, Phase 2, will go live on all servers at 6:00 pm on July 8, 2025. Based on previous trends for the second-phase banners, they should be available in-game until July 29.

However, the release timings for Mavuika's rerun would be slightly different for the Asia, Europe, and America servers. The Phase 2 for version 5.7 would go live for players in Asia first, followed by Europe server, and lastly America.

Xiangliang, Iansan, and Yaoyao are the featured 4-star characters for this banner. Emilie's signature weapon, Lumidouce Elegy, will be featured alongside Mavuika's signature weapon, A Thousand Blazing Suns, during the Phase 2 weapon banner, Epitome Invocation.

Below are the release date, time, and countdown for the release of Phase 2 banners in v5.7:

Asia server

Mavuika's rerun would be available for players on the Asia server first. Her rerun will be available in-game on July 8, 2025, at 6:00 p.m. (UTC+8). The universal countdown for the release of this banner for players on the Asia server is given below:

Europe server

Players on the Europe server will have to wait for a few more hours for the release of Mavuika's rerun in Phase 2 of v5.7. For this server, the banner will be available on July 8, 2025, at 6:00 pm (UTC+1). The countdown for the release of Mavuika's rerun is as follows:

America server

Lastly, players on the America server can wish on Mavuika's rerun during Phase 2 of v5.7 on July 8, 2025, at 6 pm (UTC-5). Here's the remaining time for the release of her banner in version 5.7:

About the author
Eswar Keshav

Eswar Keshav

Eswar Keshav is an Esports and Gaming writer at Sportskeeda with a focus on gacha games, and he has previously worked for Otaku's Notes and Wikiofnerds. Though he has a degree in Electronics and Communication Engineering, his passion for anime, manga, and games led to him to follow his heart and become a writer.

Eswar is also well versed in the Valorant esports scene and follows matches from all of the game's regions. His interest in the game was sparked after watching Evil Geniuses Valorant team's Jaccob ""yay"" Whiteaker ""popping heads left and right.""

In his spare time, Eswar enjoys reading books, playing guitar, and writing short stories.

