Time until Roccia banner releases in Wuthering Waves

Roccia in an upcoming 5-star Resonator in Wuthering Waves. She will be released in the second half of version 2.1 on January 23, 2025, at 10 am (UTC+8) on the Asian and SEA servers. However, the exact timings on the European and American servers will differ slightly due to varying time zones. The developers have already revealed all the 4-star units featured on Roccia's banner, which will be available for three weeks.

This article provides the release dates and times for Roccia's banner on all servers in Wuthering Waves 2.1 and lists the featured 4-star characters.

Wuthering Waves Roccia banner release date and countdown

Roccia's banner (Image via Kuro Games)

As mentioned, Roccia's banner in Wuthering Waves will be released on January 23, 2025, at 10 am. However, since she will debut in the second phase of version 2.0, the exact timings of her release will vary depending on the server.

Here are the time zones for Roccia's release date for each server:

Asia: UTC+8

Europe: UTC+1

America: UTC-5

Players on the Asian and SEA servers will get to pull on Roccia's banner first, followed by Europe and America, respectively.

Countdown until Roccia's release on the Asian and SEA server

Roccia's banner will arrive on the Asian server on January 23, 2025, at 10 am (UTC+8).

Countdown until Roccia's release on the European server

Roccia will be released on the European server on January 23, 2025, at 10 am (UTC+1).

Countdown until Roccia's release on the American server

Roccia's banner will be available on the American server on January 23, 2025, at 10 am (UTC-5).

These countdowns also apply to Jinhsi's rerun and weapon banners in the second phase.

4-star characters on Roccia's banner

Here's a list of all the 4-star characters who will be available on Roccia's banner during the second half of version 2.0:

Youhu (Glacio - Gauntlets)

(Glacio - Gauntlets) Danjin (Havoc - Sword)

(Havoc - Sword) Yuanwu (Electro - Gauntlets)

Youhu is a decent support while Danjin can be a strong main DPS unit. Rovers can also pull for them if they lack effective characters.

