Time until Wuthering Waves 2.7 releases

By Hijam Tompok
Modified Oct 07, 2025 12:03 GMT
WuWa 2.7 release countdown (Image via Kuro Games)
WuWa 2.7 release countdown (Image via Kuro Games)

The Wuthering Waves 2.7 update will be released globally on October 9, 2025. The new version will introduce two new characters named Galbrena and Qiuyuan, and also feature the final acts in the Rinascita main story quest. Additionally, there will be several new events that Rovers can look forward to and earn in-game rewards.

This article features a universal countdown that shows the exact time until the Wuthering Waves 2.7 update goes live.

Wuthering Waves 2.7 release date and countdown

Wuthering Waves 2.7 will be released on October 9, 2025, at 11 am (UTC+8) across all servers simultaenously. Rovers can look forward to the new update since it will not only introduce two new characters but also conclude the Rinascita main story chapter.

That said, the exact timings for the release may vary depending on the player's location, so here's a universal countdown that shows the actual time left until WuWa 2.7 goes live:

The timer also applies to Galbrena and Lupa's banners since they are in the first phase and will be available as soon as the new version goes live.

Version 2.7 preview

Here's everything that Rovers can look forward to in WuWa 2.7:

  • Main story quests: Chapter II Act X - The Bygone Shall Always Return, Chapter II Act XI - Dawn Breaks on Dark Tides, and Afterstory - A Stranger in a Strange Land
  • Echoes: Nightmare Viridblaze Saurian, Nightmare Baby Roseshroom, and Nightmare Baby Viridblaze Saurian
  • Sonata Effect: Flamewing's Shadow (3pcs Set)
  • New locations: Sanguis Plateaus - Three Heroes' Crest and Plane of Dark Tide - Journeying Paradise
  • Tactical Hologram: Lioness of Glory
  • New Resonators: Galbrena (Fusion - Pistols) and Qiuyuan (Aero - Sword)
  • Rerun banners: Lupa (Fusion - Broadblade) in the first half and Zani (Spectro - Gauntlets) in the second half
  • New weapons: Lux & Umbra (5-star Pistols) and Emerald Sentence (5-star Sword)
  • Events: Lament Recon - Solaris Soldier, Gifts of Approaching Dawn, Gifts of Ink Song, Freeze Frame - Action Highlights, Septimont Weather Forecast, Lollo Campaign - Ice Savior, and Chord Cleansing (Limited-time Echo Double Drop)
Acts X and XI of the main story quest will be available as soon as the update is released, but the Afterstory featuring Qiuyuan will be unlocked on October 30, 2025.

About the author
Hijam Tompok is an Esports & Gaming writer at Sportskeeda, with a focus on Genshin Impact. He has always considered video games as the best form of entertainment and writing about them lets him express this passion for the benefit of readers.

In just 18 months, Hijam has reached close to 8 million reads on his articles - something he's immensely proud of - and aims to hit the 10 million mark in the coming months. This is because he always thoroughly checks the reliability of his sources and reports the information as accurately as possible without any bias.

As a player, Hijam now enjoys both single-player and multiplayer titles. As long as the games are interesting, he has no complaints. In a Jumanji-type scenario, he would love to jump into Genshin Impact or a similar fantasy world. He loves the fantasy genre and having the ability to perform magic or control elements is one of the things he believes most people would love as well.

Away from work and gaming, Hijam loves to cook, play football, and read web novels.

