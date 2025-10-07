Time until Wuthering Waves 2.7 releases

The Wuthering Waves 2.7 update will be released globally on October 9, 2025. The new version will introduce two new characters named Galbrena and Qiuyuan, and also feature the final acts in the Rinascita main story quest. Additionally, there will be several new events that Rovers can look forward to and earn in-game rewards.This article features a universal countdown that shows the exact time until the Wuthering Waves 2.7 update goes live.Wuthering Waves 2.7 release date and countdownWuthering Waves 2.7 will be released on October 9, 2025, at 11 am (UTC+8) across all servers simultaenously. Rovers can look forward to the new update since it will not only introduce two new characters but also conclude the Rinascita main story chapter.That said, the exact timings for the release may vary depending on the player's location, so here's a universal countdown that shows the actual time left until WuWa 2.7 goes live:The timer also applies to Galbrena and Lupa's banners since they are in the first phase and will be available as soon as the new version goes live.Also read: Wuthering Waves 2.7 total Astrites and pull count estimationVersion 2.7 previewHere's everything that Rovers can look forward to in WuWa 2.7:Main story quests: Chapter II Act X - The Bygone Shall Always Return, Chapter II Act XI - Dawn Breaks on Dark Tides, and Afterstory - A Stranger in a Strange LandEchoes: Nightmare Viridblaze Saurian, Nightmare Baby Roseshroom, and Nightmare Baby Viridblaze SaurianSonata Effect: Flamewing's Shadow (3pcs Set)New locations: Sanguis Plateaus - Three Heroes' Crest and Plane of Dark Tide - Journeying ParadiseTactical Hologram: Lioness of GloryNew Resonators: Galbrena (Fusion - Pistols) and Qiuyuan (Aero - Sword)Rerun banners: Lupa (Fusion - Broadblade) in the first half and Zani (Spectro - Gauntlets) in the second halfNew weapons: Lux &amp; Umbra (5-star Pistols) and Emerald Sentence (5-star Sword)Events: Lament Recon - Solaris Soldier, Gifts of Approaching Dawn, Gifts of Ink Song, Freeze Frame - Action Highlights, Septimont Weather Forecast, Lollo Campaign - Ice Savior, and Chord Cleansing (Limited-time Echo Double Drop)Acts X and XI of the main story quest will be available as soon as the update is released, but the Afterstory featuring Qiuyuan will be unlocked on October 30, 2025.Follow Sportskeeda for more Wuthering Waves updates and guides.