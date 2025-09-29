Wuthering Waves 2.7 total Astrites and pull count estimation

Wuthering Waves 2.7 will be a major Rinascita update since it will release the final act in Chapter II of the main story quest. However, the Astrites and Radiant Tides obtainable in this version will not be a lot according to the pull count estimation shared by popular leakers, Seele and Team Gemberry. However, players should still be able to get at least one 5-star item from the limited banners.This article covers the total Astrites and estimated pull count in Wuthering Waves 2.7.Note: The following info is based on leaks and is subject to change.Wuthering Waves 2.7 estimated Astrites and pull countSeele and Team Gemberry are generally reliable sources, and they have shared an estimated total amount of Astrites, Radiant Tides, and other gacha currencies that can be obtained in Wuthering Waves 2.7.Here's a brief overview of the total Astrites and other gacha premium currencies that you can obtain in WuWa 2.7:Dailies: Astrite x 2520Fantasies of the Thousand Gateways: Astrite x 960Whimpering Wastes: Astrite x 800Tower of Adversity: Astrite x 1600Coral Shop: Lustrous Tide x 7, Radiant Tide x 7, Forging Tide x 7Battle Pass (free): Lustrous Tide x 5Version 2.8 livestream codes: Astrite x 300Version 2.7 update compensation: Astrite x 600New map (Chests, quests, and trophies): Astrite x 642Main Story: Astrite x 500Tactical Hologram: Astrite x 120Gifts of Aproaching Dawn: Lustrous Tide x 5, Radiant Tide x 5Gifts of Ink Song: Astrite x300Lollo Campaign (Ice Savior): Astrite x 400, Lustrous Tide x 5Lament Recon Solaris Soldier: Astrite x 800Freeze Frame Action Highlights: Astrite x 400Septimont Weather Forecast: Astrite x 400Character trials: Astrite x 80Adding all of them will give you 10,422 Astrites, 12 Radiant Tides, 22 Lustrous Tides, and seven Forging Tides. This is roughly 77 pulls on the limited character banner, seven pulls on the weapon banner, and 22 on the standard banner for an F2P player. Unless you're very unlucky, you should be able to get at least one 5-star character or weapon in Wuthering Waves 2.7.Naturally, the total rewards obtained will also depend on your participation in each event in the game, so it would be best to complete everything. Do note that this total pull count is only an estimation, and the actual amount may vary.Follow Sportskeeda for more Wuthering Waves updates and guides.