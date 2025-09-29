Wuthering Waves 2.7 total Astrites and pull count estimation

By Hijam Tompok
Modified Sep 29, 2025 11:34 GMT
WuWa 2.7 total pull count estimation (Image via Kuro Games)
WuWa 2.7 total pull count estimation (Image via Kuro Games)

Wuthering Waves 2.7 will be a major Rinascita update since it will release the final act in Chapter II of the main story quest. However, the Astrites and Radiant Tides obtainable in this version will not be a lot according to the pull count estimation shared by popular leakers, Seele and Team Gemberry. However, players should still be able to get at least one 5-star item from the limited banners.

This article covers the total Astrites and estimated pull count in Wuthering Waves 2.7.

Note: The following info is based on leaks and is subject to change.

Wuthering Waves 2.7 estimated Astrites and pull count

Seele and Team Gemberry are generally reliable sources, and they have shared an estimated total amount of Astrites, Radiant Tides, and other gacha currencies that can be obtained in Wuthering Waves 2.7.

Here's a brief overview of the total Astrites and other gacha premium currencies that you can obtain in WuWa 2.7:

  • Dailies: Astrite x 2520
  • Fantasies of the Thousand Gateways: Astrite x 960
  • Whimpering Wastes: Astrite x 800
  • Tower of Adversity: Astrite x 1600
  • Coral Shop: Lustrous Tide x 7, Radiant Tide x 7, Forging Tide x 7
  • Battle Pass (free): Lustrous Tide x 5
  • Version 2.8 livestream codes: Astrite x 300
  • Version 2.7 update compensation: Astrite x 600
  • New map (Chests, quests, and trophies): Astrite x 642
  • Main Story: Astrite x 500
  • Tactical Hologram: Astrite x 120
  • Gifts of Aproaching Dawn: Lustrous Tide x 5, Radiant Tide x 5
  • Gifts of Ink Song: Astrite x300
  • Lollo Campaign (Ice Savior): Astrite x 400, Lustrous Tide x 5
  • Lament Recon Solaris Soldier: Astrite x 800
  • Freeze Frame Action Highlights: Astrite x 400
  • Septimont Weather Forecast: Astrite x 400
  • Character trials: Astrite x 80
Adding all of them will give you 10,422 Astrites, 12 Radiant Tides, 22 Lustrous Tides, and seven Forging Tides. This is roughly 77 pulls on the limited character banner, seven pulls on the weapon banner, and 22 on the standard banner for an F2P player. Unless you're very unlucky, you should be able to get at least one 5-star character or weapon in Wuthering Waves 2.7.

Naturally, the total rewards obtained will also depend on your participation in each event in the game, so it would be best to complete everything. Do note that this total pull count is only an estimation, and the actual amount may vary.

