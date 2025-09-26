Wuthering Waves 2.7 release date, time, and countdown

Kuro Games has officially confirmed that the Wuthering Waves 2.7 update will go live on October 9, 2025. This version will release the final act in the main story quest in Rinascita and will feature a bunch of new events. Additionally, there will be two playable characters that Rovers can look forward to in the upcoming update.

Ad

This article covers the release dates and timings of Wuthering Waves 2.7 across different time zones, and includes a countdown showing the exact time until the new version is live.

Wuthering Waves 2.7 release date and countdown

Wuthering Waves @Wuthering_Waves Wuthering Waves Version Preview | Version 2.7 "Dawn Breaks on Dark Tides" Scheduled for Release on October 9th (UTC+8) The Preview Special Broadcast has concluded. Take a look back at all these exciting updates: #WutheringWaves

Ad

Trending

The Wuthering Waves 2.7 update will be released globally on October 9, 2025, at 11 am (UTC+8). However, the exact timings for each player may be different depending on their location.

Here's a list of release timings for WuWa 2.7 across different time zones:

America (October 8, 2025)

Pacific Daylight Time (PDT): 8 pm

8 pm Mountain Daylight Time (MDT): 9 pm

9 pm Central Daylight Time (CDT): 10 pm

10 pm Eastern Daylight Time (EDT): 11 pm

Europe (October 9, 2025)

Western European Summer Time (WEST): 4 am

4 am Central European Summer Time (CEST): 5 am

5 am Eastern European Summer Time (EEST): 6 am

Ad

Asia (October 9, 2025)

India Standard Time (IST): 8:30 am

8:30 am Philippine Time (PHT): 11 am

11 am Japan Standard Time (JST): 12 pm

12 pm Korea Standard Time (KST): 12 pm

Rovers who prefer a countdown can find one below:

Ad

The timer shows the exact time until version 2.7 goes live. The countdown also applies to Galbrena's banner since she will be in the first phase of the update.

Also read: Wuthering Waves 2.7 livestream codes: How to get 300 Astrites

WuWa 2.7 preview

Here are all the things that players can look forward to in version 2.7:

Main quests : Chapter II Act X - The Bygone Shall Always Return, Chapter II Act XI - Dawn Breaks on Dark Tides, Afterstory - A Stranger in a Strange Land

: Chapter II Act X - The Bygone Shall Always Return, Chapter II Act XI - Dawn Breaks on Dark Tides, Afterstory - A Stranger in a Strange Land Echoes : Nightmare Viridblaze Saurian, Nightmare Baby Roseshroom, Nightmare Baby Viridblaze Saurian

: Nightmare Viridblaze Saurian, Nightmare Baby Roseshroom, Nightmare Baby Viridblaze Saurian Sonata Effect : Flamewing's Shadow

: Flamewing's Shadow Tactical Hologram : Lioness of Glory

: Lioness of Glory New Resonators : Galbrena and Qiuyuan

: Galbrena and Qiuyuan New weapons : Lux and Umbra (5-star Pistols), Emerald Sentence (5-star Sword)

: Lux and Umbra (5-star Pistols), Emerald Sentence (5-star Sword) Banners : Galbrena and Lupa in Phase I, Qiuyuan and Zani in Phase II

: Galbrena and Lupa in Phase I, Qiuyuan and Zani in Phase II Events: Lament Recon - Solaris Soldier, Gifts of Approaching Dawn, Gifts of Ink Song, Freeze Frame - Action Highlights, Septimont Weather Forecast, Lollo Campaign - Ice Savior

Ad

In addition, there will be several new optimizations, such as Resonator Ascension Planner and Journey Log.

Follow Sportskeeda for more Wuthering Waves updates and guides.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Hijam Tompok Hijam Tompok is an Esports & Gaming writer at Sportskeeda, with a focus on Genshin Impact. He has always considered video games as the best form of entertainment and writing about them lets him express this passion for the benefit of readers.



In just 18 months, Hijam has reached close to 8 million reads on his articles - something he's immensely proud of - and aims to hit the 10 million mark in the coming months. This is because he always thoroughly checks the reliability of his sources and reports the information as accurately as possible without any bias.



As a player, Hijam now enjoys both single-player and multiplayer titles. As long as the games are interesting, he has no complaints. In a Jumanji-type scenario, he would love to jump into Genshin Impact or a similar fantasy world. He loves the fantasy genre and having the ability to perform magic or control elements is one of the things he believes most people would love as well.



Away from work and gaming, Hijam loves to cook, play football, and read web novels. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.