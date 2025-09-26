Wuthering Waves 2.7 release date, time, and countdown

Kuro Games has officially confirmed that the Wuthering Waves 2.7 update will go live on October 9, 2025. This version will release the final act in the main story quest in Rinascita and will feature a bunch of new events. Additionally, there will be two playable characters that Rovers can look forward to in the upcoming update.
This article covers the release dates and timings of Wuthering Waves 2.7 across different time zones, and includes a countdown showing the exact time until the new version is live.
Wuthering Waves 2.7 release date and countdown
Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers
The Wuthering Waves 2.7 update will be released globally on October 9, 2025, at 11 am (UTC+8). However, the exact timings for each player may be different depending on their location.
Here's a list of release timings for WuWa 2.7 across different time zones:
America (October 8, 2025)
- Pacific Daylight Time (PDT): 8 pm
- Mountain Daylight Time (MDT): 9 pm
- Central Daylight Time (CDT): 10 pm
- Eastern Daylight Time (EDT): 11 pm
Europe (October 9, 2025)
- Western European Summer Time (WEST): 4 am
- Central European Summer Time (CEST): 5 am
- Eastern European Summer Time (EEST): 6 am
Asia (October 9, 2025)
- India Standard Time (IST): 8:30 am
- Philippine Time (PHT): 11 am
- Japan Standard Time (JST): 12 pm
- Korea Standard Time (KST): 12 pm
Rovers who prefer a countdown can find one below:
The timer shows the exact time until version 2.7 goes live. The countdown also applies to Galbrena's banner since she will be in the first phase of the update.
Also read: Wuthering Waves 2.7 livestream codes: How to get 300 Astrites
WuWa 2.7 preview
Here are all the things that players can look forward to in version 2.7:
- Main quests: Chapter II Act X - The Bygone Shall Always Return, Chapter II Act XI - Dawn Breaks on Dark Tides, Afterstory - A Stranger in a Strange Land
- Echoes: Nightmare Viridblaze Saurian, Nightmare Baby Roseshroom, Nightmare Baby Viridblaze Saurian
- Sonata Effect: Flamewing's Shadow
- Tactical Hologram: Lioness of Glory
- New Resonators: Galbrena and Qiuyuan
- New weapons: Lux and Umbra (5-star Pistols), Emerald Sentence (5-star Sword)
- Banners: Galbrena and Lupa in Phase I, Qiuyuan and Zani in Phase II
- Events: Lament Recon - Solaris Soldier, Gifts of Approaching Dawn, Gifts of Ink Song, Freeze Frame - Action Highlights, Septimont Weather Forecast, Lollo Campaign - Ice Savior
In addition, there will be several new optimizations, such as Resonator Ascension Planner and Journey Log.
Follow Sportskeeda for more Wuthering Waves updates and guides.
Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.