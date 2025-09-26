Wuthering Waves 2.7 livestream codes: How to get 300 Astrites

Kuro Games has revealed the Wuthering Waves 2.7 livestream codes that you can redeem in-game to earn various rewards, such as Astrites, Shell Credits, etc. With the preview program showcasing what the upcoming patch for the game will hold for the players, it also gave us an extended look at the two featured resonators, Qiuyuan and Galbrena.

Let's take a look at the Wuthering Waves 2.7 livestream codes and what you can get by redeeming them.

Note: As more codes are revealed, they will be added to this article.

All Wuthering Waves 2.7 livestream codes

The Wuthering Waves 2.7 livestream had a lot of surprises, including the two new playable characters, Qiuyuan and Galbrena. Besides them and the events, Kuro games also revealed three codes that you can redeem to earn various rewards.

NOMATTERTHECOST: 100x Astrites, Advanced Resonance Potion x3, Medium Revival Inhaler x2

100x Astrites, Advanced Resonance Potion x3, Medium Revival Inhaler x2 FIGHTFORHOPE: 100x Astrites, Advanced Enclosure Tank x3, Shell Credits x20,000

100x Astrites, Advanced Enclosure Tank x3, Shell Credits x20,000 RISKEVERYTHING: 100x Astrites, Advanced Energy Core x3, Medium Nutrient Block x2

Keep in mind that the codes are active till September 28, 2025 (8:59 PM PT). Make sure to clam them before they expire or you will miss out on the rewards.

How to redeem the Wuthering Waves 2.7 livestream codes

Here is how you can redeem the available codes from the Wuthering Waves 2.7 livestream.

Redemption screen (Image via Kuro Games)

Launch Wuthering Waves on your PC or Mobile Device

After loading into the game, pause it and click on the Gear icon to open Settings

to open Settings Scroll down to the second last option and click on the Redeem button under the Redemption Code tab.

and click on the button under the Redemption Code tab. Enter the code either by typing or copying and pasting it.

Hit Redeem, and a message will pop up, alerting you that the code has been activated.

Go to your Mailbox and claim the Astrites.

You can only claim the codes using the in-game method, as there is no website redemption portal for Wuthering Waves. They can only be redeemed once per account.

You will need to paste all of the codes individually to obtain their rewards. Each one of them will give you 100x Astrites in Wuthering Waves alongside other in-game resources such as Shell Credits.

The codes are available till September 28, 2025 (8:59 PM PT), and you won't be able to redeem them after that date.

