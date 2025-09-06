Wuthering Waves 2.7 characters revealed

Kuro Games has officially announced two characters for the upcoming Wuthering Waves 2.7 update, namely Galbrena and Qiuyuan. Both are 5-star Resonators, and the developers have also shared their attributes and weapon types in the game. Galbrena has made a brief appearance in the title during the main story quest, but Qiuyuan will debut in version 2.7.
This article further discusses the two upcoming characters, their attributes, weapon types, and potential release dates in Wuthering Waves.
Wuthering Waves reveals Galbrena and Qiuyuan for version 2.7
Kuro Games has announced that Galbrena and Qiuyuan will be released as playable characters in the Wuthering Waves 2.7 update, which is estimated to go live on October 9, 2025.
Galbrena is a 5-star Resonator with the Fusion attribute. The developers have also confirmed that she is a Pistol user, which is not surprising since she can be seen holding a Pistol in all of her official artwork.
Unfortunately, Galbrena's affiliation remains unknown, and her drip marketing splash art also doesn't display any logo. However, she could likely be Angel, Augusta's childhood friend.
Moreover, Kuro Games teased a fight between Carethyia and Galbrena in the main story, so Rovers can look forward to her next in-game appearance.
Meanwhile, Qiuyuan is also a 5-star Resonator from Huanglong. His attribute is Aero, and he uses a Sword during combat. Unlike Galbrena, Qiuyuan has yet to make an appearance in the game, so version 2.7 will be his debut stage. That said, it is still unclear if he will be a part of the main story. If he isn't, he could get a companion story.
Galbrena and Qiuyuan expected release dates
Galbrena was announced first, so she is expected to be in the first phase, while Qiuyuan will debut in the second phase of version 2.7. Since the new update is estimated to go live on October 9, 2025, here are the expected release dates for the two upcoming characters in WuWa:
- Phase I (Galbrena) - October 9, 2025
- Phase II (Qiuyuan) - ~October 30, 2025
Both Galbrena's and Qiuyuan's banners will be available for three weeks, unless the developers decide to change the schedule again.
