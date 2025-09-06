Wuthering Waves: Galbrena's attribute and weapon type revealed

By Akash Paul
Modified Sep 06, 2025 08:43 GMT
Galbrena from Wuthering Waves
This article explores Galbrena's attribute and weapon in Wuthering Waves (Image via Kuro Games)

Kuro Games has conducted the Wuthering Waves 2.7 drip marketing campaign showcasing Galbrena. While the official reveal detailed the 5-star Resonator’s background, the follow-up announcement disclosed information regarding her attribute and weapon type. Galbrena’s arsenal will determine the teams and role she will play in the future.

This article further discusses everything revealed about the upcoming character in WuWa.

Wuthering Waves reveals Galbrena's attribute and weapon type

Galbrena was first teased via a series of Wuthering Waves character announcements during the version 2.4 livestream. The latest drip marketing campaign further confirms her arrival in patch 2.7. She is a Tacet Discord hunter who has been through countless battles, which we might learn about in the upcoming story.

So far, Kuro Games has disclosed Galbrena's attribute and weapon via the latest announcement. Here are the details:

  • Attribute: Fusion
  • Weapon: Pistols

The Fusion roster lacks a hypercarry damage dealer, as Changli, Brant, and Lupa have taken up a sub-DPS role. Perhaps Galbrena could break the cycle, becoming a proper DPS unit. Her kit is yet to be made public, so players can only speculate what will become of her character.

Kuro Games usually allows creators to showcase upcoming Resonators ahead of the update, like we have seen in the case of Augusta, Phrolova, and Iuno. Hopefully, the same will happen for the Tacet Discord hunter. Galbrena’s gameplay reveal will provide a clear picture of what she is capable of and whether her pistol has a unique interaction like Carlotta’s.

Regardless, the community is excited about her arrival, as she could potentially introduce unexplored factions and lore into the game. Players can expect to see other Tacet Discord hunters working alongside Galbrena in the future update. For those interested in learning more about the Resonator, here’s her official introduction from the social media announcement:

"Fiend of Ever-burning Flame, Discord Slayer... She has been to hell and back, through countless battles, deepest darkness, and much more. She hunts, going from one hunting ground to another, and will never stop hunting."

When can we expect the WuWa 2.7 update?

The Wuthering Waves 2.7 update is expected to launch on October 9, 2025, with the conclusion of Iuno’s banner from version 2.6. Kuro Games will announce more details about the version in the upcoming livestream event.

Galbrena will likely be featured in the first phase of the WuWa 2.7, given her drip marketing order. In that case, Phase 2 will bring Qiuyuan, who was also teased by the officials.

Edited by Akash Paul
