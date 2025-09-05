Wuthering Waves 2.7 drip marketing reveals Qiuyuan, an upcoming playable character

Kuro Games has unveiled Qiuyuan as part of the Wuthering Waves 2.7 update. As the ongoing version 2.6 rages in full force, the developers have revealed two resonators that will become part of the upcoming patch. Qiuyuan and Galbrena were revealed as the two featured characters who will be added when version 2.7 of the game rolls around. The Huanglong swordsman has not been part of any story quest, which definitely adds more fire to the mystery surrounding him. Version 2.7 will likely feature him as part of a story quest or give us his personal mission that will shed light on who he really is.Qiuyuan revealed for the Wuthering Waves 2.7 updateVersion 2.4 introduced Septimont to the game, alongside a set of announcements which showcased the new resonators coming to Wuthering Waves as part of future updates. The wandering swordsman from Huanglong was one of the characters who were revealed, and it definitely added hype to the community.Being a male resonator, it adds much to the anticipation for him in the community, as the last male character the game received was Brant, way back during version 2.1.He has finally been revealed for the Wuthering Waves 2.7 update, and will most likely be the character who will receive his banners during Phase 2 of the patch. He is of the 5-star rarity, and while his Attribute and weapon types are unknown as of now, he will likely wield a sword.His official announcement posts give us an insight into his calm and calculated nature: &quot;Bamboo leaves dance in the wind. A light rain is starting to fall. Qiuyuan holds his breath, light bouncing off his sharp blade. He senses the enemy's state of mind and weak spot, and like a flash, the blade flies out. The enemy is done for...&quot;When will Qiuyuan be released in the Wuthering Waves 2.7 updateWhile it is unknown as to what the Wuthering Waves version 2.7 update holds, going by previous character announcements and patches, it can be assumed that the wandering swordsman from Huanglong will likely be featured during Phase 2 of the patch. The second half will likely go live on October 29, 2025, if the schedule is not changed.Phase 1 will feature Galbrena, in all likelihood, which definitely falls in line with the previous version schedules. The release date for the upcoming patch is likely October 9, 2025, after the conclusion of the second phase of the ongoing Wuthering Waves 2.6 update.