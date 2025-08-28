Wuthering Waves 2.6 Patch Notes: New characters, area, and more

The Wuthering Waves 2.6 update, By Sun's Scourg By Moon's Revelation, is available across all platforms. This patch is set to introduce two new playable characters, Augusta and Iuno, to Wuthering Waves, alongside new main story chapters. A new area, Sanguis Plateaus, is also available as part of the City-State of Septimont in Rinascita.This article will cover the Wuthering Waves 2.6 patch notes.Wuthering Waves 2.6 patch notesHere are the Wuthering Waves 2.6 patch notes:Wuthering Waves 2.6: New Resonators5-Star Resonator: Augusta (Electro/Broadblade)Obtainable through the [Eternal Radiance on the Crown] Featured Resonator Convene.5-Star Resonator: Iuno (Aero/Gauntlets)Obtainable through the [Across Time's Waxes and Wanes] Featured Resonator Convene.Wuthering Waves 2.6: New Weapons5-Star Weapon: Thunderflare Dominion (Broadblade)Obtainable through the [Absolute Pulsation - Thunderflare Dominion] Featured Weapon Convene.5-Star Weapon: Moongazer's Sigil (Gauntlets)Obtainable through the [Absolute Pulsation - Moongazer's Sigil] Featured Weapon Convene.Hunter's Growl Series (4-Star)Aureate Zenith (Broadblade), Feather Edge (Sword), Solar Flame (Pistols), Aether Strike (Gauntlets), Radiant Dawn (Rectifier)To obtain a Hunter's Growl weapon, purchase and unlock the Insider Channel or Connoisseur Channel of the Pioneer Podcast to obtain a Pioneer Podcast Supply Pack, and open the Pack to claim one Hunter's Growl weapon of your choice.Wuthering Waves 2.6: New LocationSanguis PlateausReach the location during Main Quest Chapter II Act VIII: By Sun's Burning Hand.New EchoesThe False SovereignLady of the SeaCorrosaurusNightmare: Cyan-Feathered HeronNightmare: Violet-Feathered HeronNightmare: GulpuffNightmare: ChirpuffNightmare: Aero PredatorNightmare: Electro PredatorNew Sonata EffectsCrown of Valor (3pcs SetLaw of Harmony (3pcs Set)New Nightmare Purification Challenges: Tideline Verge Nightmare Nest, The Wastelands Nightmare NestNote: A set number of Nightmare Tacet Discords are available daily. Defeat them to claim the corresponding Echoes without spending Waveplates.New Stories[Main Quest] Chapter II Act VIII: By Sun's Burning Hand[Main Quest] Chapter II Act IX: By Moon's Fated LightUpgrades &amp; New FeaturesAdded a new Gallery category: WeaponsAdded a new feature: Record SyncOptimized the functionality of Utility: FlightUtility: Flight will become available in Jinzhou and the Black Shores following the Version 2.6 update.Other New ContentNew &quot;Tactical Hologram: Phantom Pain&quot; challenge: Lady of the SeaNew Phantom Echoes: Phantom - Fallacy of No Return, Phantom - KerasaurNew Avatars: Wax and Wane, TD TerminatorNew Title: Catcher in the TidePhantom: Fallacy of No Return can be obtained through Tidal Defense Simulator: Tacet Discord Tower Defense Event, while Phantom: Kerasaur can be obtained upon completion of Side Quest: Dream of A Rusted Sword.Special Events[Hunt of Ash and Steel] Area Exploration Event[Sanguis Plateaus Travel Atlas] Featured Exploration Event[Prints of Plateaus] Photo Collection Event[Tidal Defense Simulator] Tacet Discord Tower Defense Event[Second Coming of Solaris (Ultra)] Leisure EventMarks of the Wild: Limited-Time Puzzle EventMoonlit Revelation: Lunar Phase Divination EventBeyond the Waves: Rinascita (Featured Exploration Event)Gifts of the Hunt: 7-Day Login EventGifts of the Moon RoamerAdjustments and OptimizationsWuthering Waves 2.6: Enemies &amp; EchoesOptimized the special effects used to indicate the triggering of an enemy's Immobilization during combat.Optimized the visual effects associated with the disappearance of a defeated enemy.Wuthering Waves 2.6: GalleryAdded a new category: WeaponsAccess the page via Terminal &gt; Gallery &gt; Weapons.The Weapons page displays information about weapons and weapon projections.Wuthering Waves 2.6: FlightOptimized the functionality of Utility: FlightMade Utility: Flight available in Jinzhou and the Black Shores. After Version 2.6 goes live, participate in Windrider Project and complete the Flight tutorials to unlock Utility: Flight in Jinzhou and the Black Shores.Note: Within these two regions, Utility: Flight is temporarily unavailable in certain areas near water surfaces or the map border; Utility: Flight will be switched to Utility: Glide in these areas.Adjusted the way Utility: Flight can be activated. Use Utility: Flight to leap into the air and start flying.Adjusted the border connections between the regions of Beohr Waters and Septimont on the Map.Wuthering Waves 2.6: MapOptimized the functionality of the MapAdded the tracking feature for mineral collection spots. On the Backpack or Synthesis page, press the icon of a Crafting Material and select &quot;Collection Spots&quot; to jump to the Map and start tracking.Added the tracking feature for specific Exploration Progress quests in Jinzhou, including Viewpoints, Blobflies, and Frostbugs.Increased the detection range of the Lootmapper, making it easy to detect Supply Chests and Tidal Heritage.Wuthering Waves 2.6: Reward ClaimingOptimized the reward claiming mechanicsAdded one-click collection. Click any &quot;Claim&quot; button on the reward page to claim all available rewards on that page.This feature is available for Guidebook, Data Bank, and most events/gameplay features.Challenges, Puzzles, &amp; EventsWuthering Waves 2.6: Whimpering WastesAdjustments to Whimpering WastesAdded Record Sync. For details on how Record Sync works, please refer to the in-game Whimpering Wastes page.Replaced the Burning Waves system with the Ember system. Build up Ember during combat in Respawning Waters: Chasm and Respawning Waters: Torrents. When the Ember gauge is full, you'll enter the powerful Burning Waves state.Added a button that allows you to switch teams on the setup page.Adjusted the displayed content of the event page for Whimpering Wastes. It now displays your progress made in the current cycles of Respawning Waters: Chasm and Respawning Waters: Torrents.Wuthering Waves 2.6: Tower of AdversityAdjustments to Tower of AdversityAdded Record Sync. For details on how Record Sync works, please refer to the in-game &quot;Tower of Adversity&quot; page.Added Floor 3 and Floor 4 to Hazard Zone: Hazard Tower. Achieve the challenge goals and obtain full Crests to additionally win Astrite x100, Shell Credit x100000, Hazard Record x240.Adjusted the unlock condition for the Overdrive Zone. Clear the Stable Zone and Experiment Zone to unlock, without the need to clear the Hazard Zone.Wuthering Waves 2.6: Fantasies of the Thousand GatewaysAdjustments to &quot;Fantasies of the Thousand Gateways&quot;Added new Metaphors.Added Memory Zone 14: Sub-Memory Zone, accessible after completing Zone 13. Enemies in the Sub-Memory Zone have very high HP. Clearing the Sub-Memory Zones grants additional Illusive Points.Updated some existing Metaphors.Lucid Dream has been changed to Divined Dream. When Dreamscape Energy is full, the Divined Dream state can be activated manually. In the Divined Dream state, the effects of certain Metaphors will be enhanced, granting powerful buffs to the team.Adjusted the displayed content on the event page for &quot;Fantasies of the Thousand Gateways&quot; to include the current Dreamscape Aid Effects.Adjusted the lineup page. Resonators with Point Bonuses in the team will be highlighted.Note: The above-mentioned adjustments to Fantasies of the Thousand Gateways will be available in the new cycle of the event, on 2025-09-01 at 04:00 (server time).ControlsWuthering Waves 2.6: Keyboard and MouseAdded keyboard shortcuts across various screens. For instance, for the &quot;Tap to land in Solaris-3&quot; title screen, the popup that appears upon upgrading a Resonator, acquiring an item, and obtaining Lunite Subscription rewards, you can now use the space key to proceed instead of clicking the blank area.Wuthering Waves 2.6: ControllerAdded adaptive triggers for DualSense® and DualSense Edge™ controllers. For now, this feature is available only when using Hoverdroid: Shooter in the Tidal Defense Simulator: Tacet Discord Tower Defense Event.Wuthering Waves 2.6: UIAdjusted the rules by which certain entries are highlighted on the Echo recommendation page.Adjusted the displayed content of the Tactical Hologram: Phantom Pain page. It now displays the new enemy available in the current cycle and the corresponding progress.Adjusted Ascendant Aces. You can restart an Ascendant Aces challenge via the popup that appears upon its completion.Adjusted Ascendant Aces. A Trial Resonator's Combat Roles are shown on the page that displays the details of the Resonator.Graphics &amp; PerformanceWuthering Waves 2.6: Graphics SettingsAdded XeSS2 frame generation for Intel graphics cards. This option is available for all discrete Intel graphics cards.Added FSR 3 frame generation for AMD graphics cards. To enable this option, your device must meet the two requirements listed below:AMD RX 6000 or newer.With DX12 enabled.Note: AMD RX 5000 Series graphics cards only support FSR 3 without frame generation.NVIDIA DLSS 4 with Multi Frame Generation is now supported, along with the previous versions. To enable DLSS 4, your device must meet the two requirements listed below:RTX 50 SeriesWith DX12 enabled (first enable Hardware-Accelerated GPU Scheduling in your system's graphics settings).If your device meets the requirements, you can enable the option via Settings &gt; Graphics &gt; Advanced &gt; Frame Generation.If your device meets the DLSS 4 requirements, you can select 2x, 3x, or 4x Frame Generation based on your needs or the performance of your deviceAdded interactivity to certain areas of vegetation in Septimont and the Sanguis Plateaus on PC.Added interactivity to the seaweeds found in &quot;Fabricatorium of the Deep&quot; on PC.Added a setup load indicator on PC, viewable via Settings &gt; Graphics. This indicator shows the system load of your graphics settings.Optimized the game's frame rate on Android devices equipped with MediaTek processors (Dimensity 9400/9300/9200/8400/8300 series) for better frame rate stability and power consumption.Optimized the game's Frame Generation performance on Android devices equipped with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 4; resolved certain display issues resulting from Frame Generation.Wuthering Waves 2.6: AudioAdjusted the logic by which Resonators' Voicelines are played during Overworld exploration, to reduce unnecessary repetitions.Adjusted the sound effects that play when multiple enemy skills hit the target simultaneously.Adjusted the logic by which combat music changes into Tacet Field background music or vice versa, to ensure a smoother transition.Wuthering Waves 2.6: OtherAdjusted Waveplate Replenishing. You can now spend a large number of Crystal Solvents at once while replenishing your Waveplates.Adjusted download on Mac. The resources downloaded from the App Store are now smaller in size, and the remaining resources will be downloaded within the game. The required free space for the complete resources remains the same.Adjusted the names and descriptions of Unborn Echoes.Optimized the descriptions of certain in-game settings and functions.Bug FixesWuthering Waves 2.6: Resonators &amp; WeaponsFixed an issue where some of Resonator Phrolova's Ascension voicelines were not played in the correct order.Fixed an issue where, with Ray Tracing enabled, the reflections of Resonator Lupa's character model on reflective surfaces behaved abnormally when her Wolflame reached its maximum.Fixed an issue on Mac where pressing Symphonic Poem: Tonic with a controller while Resonator Ciaccona was in the Recital state produced no response.Fixed an issue where visual elements of Resonator Ciaccona's Ensemble Sylphs might become attached to other Resonators on the field.Fixed an issue on PC where the animation for Resonator Brant's Resonance Liberation experienced glitches under certain resolution settings.Fixed an issue where Roccia's character model might remain on the field after the Resonator was switched out upon performing Heavy Attack.Fixed an issue where multiple instances of Coordinated Attack (Marcato) were triggered under certain circumstances after Resonator Mortefi cast Resonance Liberation &quot;Violent Finale.&quot;Fixed an issue where casting Resonance Liberation or certain cutscenes might cause the screens of mobile devices to dim.Fixed an issue where the lighting effects for Defier's Thorn might display abnormally when the weapon was upgraded to Level 60 or above.Wuthering Waves 2.6 Enemies &amp; EchoesFixed an issue where Echo skill: Nightmare - Crownless might become uncastable when this particular Echo was displayed multiple times using Projector.Wuthering Waves 2.6: FeaturesFixed an issue where the 1P screen might turn black while entering Co-op mode.Fixed an issue where certain tunes from &quot;Archive of Melodies - Daydream Lullaby&quot; could not be unlocked.Fixed an issue where certain player actions might cause display issues affecting the Guidebook text.Fixed an issue in controller mode where the screens of Android devices might appear green around the edges.Fixed an issue where the virtual keyboard might fail to appear on Steam Deck after interacting with an input box.Fixed an issue where the game became silent after being connected to earphones/earbuds using a PS4 controller.Fixed an issue where certain Xbox controllers failed to work after being connected to the game.Fixed an issue in controller mode where the &quot;Select All&quot; option on the &quot;Backpack - Salvage&quot; screen was not functional.Fixed an issue where the background music for the current location would play when certain screens were brought up.Fixed an issue where certain Exploration Progress tasks for the &quot;Rinascita - Whisperwind Haven&quot; area remained marked as uncompleted on the Map even after they've been completed.Fixed an issue where the right side of the Chat screen, when brought up while in the &quot;Rinascita - Septimont - Leonidas Hotel&quot; area, appeared gray.Fixed an issue where the Convene animation experienced glitches when a Convene attempt was made while in the &quot;Rinascita - Fabricatorium of the Deep - The Lost Beyond&quot; area.Fixed a display issue that affected the categorization icons for certain Dish items.Wuthering Waves 2.6: Challenges, Puzzles, &amp; EventsFixed an issue in the &quot;Dreaming Deep&quot; event where the text for &quot;Encounter&quot; in &quot;Dream Archive - Behind the Scenes&quot; contained duplications.Fixed an issue in the &quot;Somnium Labyrinth&quot; event where Rift Runner IV was interrupted under certain circumstances.Fixed an issue in Tacet Field: Mournfell Canyon where the Special Mechanism effects failed to function correctly.Fixed an issue where certain Resonance Beacons in the &quot;Rinascita - Thessaleo Fells&quot; area failed to restore HP upon interaction.Fixed an issue where the guide for &quot;The Three Fratellis' Challenge&quot; contained textual errors.Fixed an issue where capturing Painted Mantis Shrimp might fail to grant Shrimp Meat.Fixed an issue where logging back in on Android devices after logging out while riding a Gondola might cause the rider to fall into the bottom of the water.Fixed an issue where Fast Travel could not be used after selecting Steward Butler (NPC) on the Map while in the &quot;Rinascita - Fabricatorium of the Deep.&quot;That covers all the changes coming in the upcoming version 2.6 of Wuthering Waves.