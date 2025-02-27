Time until Zenless Zone Zero 1.6 livestream

The Zenless Zone Zero 1.6 livestream is shaping up to be an exciting event as it will tease new content slated for the upcoming patch. Scheduled to air on February 28, 2025, the Special Program will dispatch a new redemption code containing free rewards. Proxies would want to tune in to secure the freebies and learn more about the next update.

On that note, this article provides a countdown to help players keep track of the time remaining until the ZZZ 1.6 livestream starts.

When does Zenless Zone Zero 1.6 livestream start?

To watch the Zenless Zone Zero 1.6 livestream, viewers must tune into the game’s official YouTube and Twitch channels. The "Among the Forgotten Ruins" Special Program will premiere globally on February 28, 2025, at 7:30 pm (UTC+8). While the date will remain the same, the timings for it may differ for players based on their location.

Here is a universal countdown to help players track the time until the ZZZ 1.6 livestream starts:

Readers might also want to know the local airtime of the Special Program across different regions:

America

Pacific Standard Time (PST) : February 28, 2025, at 3:30 am

: February 28, 2025, at 3:30 am Mountain Standard Time (MST) : February 28, 2025, at 4:30 am

: February 28, 2025, at 4:30 am Central Standard Time (CST) : February 28, 2025, at 5:30 am

: February 28, 2025, at 5:30 am Eastern Standard Time (EST): February 28, 2025, at 6:30 am

Europe

Western European Time (WET) : February 28, 2025, at 11:30 am

: February 28, 2025, at 11:30 am Central European Time (CET): February 28, 2025, at 12:30 pm

February 28, 2025, at 12:30 pm Eastern European Time (EET): February 28, 2025, at 1:30 pm

Asia

Indian Standard Time (IST) : February 28, 2025, at 5 pm

: February 28, 2025, at 5 pm China Standard Time (CST) : February 28, 2025, at 7:30 pm

: February 28, 2025, at 7:30 pm Philippine Standard Time (PST) : February 28, 2025, at 7:30 pm

: February 28, 2025, at 7:30 pm Japanese Standard Time (JST) : February 28, 2025, at 8:30 pm

: February 28, 2025, at 8:30 pm Korea Standard Time (KST): February 28, 2025, at 8:30 pm

During the telecast, the hosts will share a special redemption code containing 300x Polychromes, Dennies, and other exciting rewards. Players can acquire the freebies via the official redemption method, provided they initiate the process before the expiration time.

The ZZZ 1.6 Special Program will further unveil the upcoming banners, events, and game modes from the next patch. Additionally, viewers can expect to see the official showcase of Silver Soldier Anby, Pulchra, and Trigger, since they are heading to the update as playable agents. Fans planning to summon these new characters will certainly appreciate the livestream code rewards.

