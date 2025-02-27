Zenless Zone Zero 1.6 characters and banners leaked

HoYoverse has created a buzz in the community by teasing the characters from the Zenless Zone Zero 1.6 update. From what has been revealed, Silver Soldier Anby, Pulchra, and Trigger will become playable in the patch. The latest leaks from Leifa, a credible third-party source, further report the rerun agents and potential banners of both phases from the update.

This article will look at the latest ZZZ 1.6 character and banner leaks.

Disclaimer: This article is based on leaks that are subject to change. Readers are advised to take the speculations herein with a grain of salt.

All Zenless Zone Zero 1.6 characters and banners, according to leaks

While the Zenless Zone Zero community awaits the version 1.6 livestream, leaks from Leifa about the upcoming banner and characters have caught their attention. Both Silver Soldier Anby and Trigger are expected to be featured S-Rank agents, while Pulchra will boast the A-Rank. The previous drip marketing campaign further shed light on their background, element, and specialty.

The leak source has also claimed that Burnice and Zhu Yuan will see their reruns in the next patch. Here's all the speculation about the ZZZ 1.6 banners:

Phase 1 banner, according to leaks

Silver Soldier Anby (S-Rank): Electric, Attack fighting style

(S-Rank): Electric, Attack fighting style Burnice (S-Rank): Fire, Anomaly fighting style

Phase 2 banner, according to leaks

Trigger (S-Rank): Electric, Stun fighting style

(S-Rank): Electric, Stun fighting style Zhu Yuan (S-Rank): Ether, Attack fighting style

Pulchra’s banner phase is currently unknown. So far, HoYoverse has only teased that she is a Physical agent from the Sons of Calydon faction in Zenless Zone Zero. She specializes in the stun fighting style, so her team role is reserved as a sub-DPS.

Players can expect to see an official showcase of the upcoming characters in the ZZZ 1.6 livestream, which is scheduled to air on February 28, 2025. The Special Program will also unveil the fresh contents of this patch and confirm its banners.

