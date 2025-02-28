Time until Zenless Zone Zero 1.6 update releases

The Zenless Zone Zero 1.6 update is set to be released worldwide on March 12, 2025. It will introduce Silver Soldier Anby, Pulchra, and Trigger as playable agents along with a plethora of new content. Following the version 1.6 livestream, there is a lot of excitement among fans, and many must be wondering how long they must wait for it.

On that note, this article provides the release date and timings for the ZZZ 1.6 update. It also includes a universal countdown reflecting the time until its release.

Zenless Zone Zero 1.6 release date, time, and countdown

HoYoverse will launch the Zenless Zone Zero 1.6 update, titled "Among the Forgotten Ruins," on March 12, 2025, at 11 am (UTC +8). It will be released on all servers simultaneously, following which, Proxies can experience the new character and W-Engine banners alongside the fresh content.

Players should note ahead of ZZZ version 1.6's release, the developer will likely conduct server maintenance starting at 6 am (UTC +8) on the same day (March 12). During this period, the server will experience a downtime, during which they will not be able to play the game.

Below is a countdown showcasing the time until version 1.6 releases:

Additionally, here are the release timing for all major regions:

America (March 11, 2025)

Pacific Standard Time (PST) : 2 pm to 7 pm

: 2 pm to 7 pm Mountain Standard Time (MST) : 3 pm to 8 pm

: 3 pm to 8 pm Central Standard Time (CST) : 4 pm to 9 pm

: 4 pm to 9 pm Eastern Standard Time (EST): 5 pm to 10 pm

Europe (March 11-12, 2025)

Western European Time (WET) : 10 pm to 3 am

: 10 pm to 3 am Central European Time (CET) : 11 pm to 4 am

: 11 pm to 4 am Eastern European Time (EET): 12 am to 5 am

Asia (March 12, 2025)

India Standard Time (IST) : 3:30 am to 8:30 am

: 3:30 am to 8:30 am China Standard Time (CST) : 6 am to 11 am

: 6 am to 11 am Japanese Standard Time (JST) : 7 am to 12 pm

: 7 am to 12 pm Philippine Standard Time (PST) : 6 am to 11 am

: 6 am to 11 am Korea Standard Time (KST): 7 am to 12 pm

Once the update goes live, players are likely to get a few Polychromes as compensation for the downtime hours preceding the patch release. These can be used to summon the new agents.

For more information and updates, follow Sportskeeda's Zenless Zone Zero hub.

