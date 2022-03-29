Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands: Brr-Zerker class Skill Tree guide

The Brr-Zerker class is one of the six classes in Tiny Tina's Wonderlands. The Brr-Zerkers are tenacious frost-infused bruisers who complement their firepower with an onslaught of brutal, up close, and personal melee attacks. The first instinct of a Brr-Zeriker in a problem is to turn it into a popsicle and punch their way to a solution.

Tiny Tina's Wonderlands is a spin-off of the Borderlands series by Gearbox. The title builds upon the high-fantasy elements introduced in Tiny Tina's Assault on Dragon Keep: A Wonderlands One-shot Adventure and expands it to a full-fledged action RPG inspired by Dungeons and Dragons.

Brr-Zerker class in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands

The Class Feat of the Brr-Zerker class is called Rage of the Ancients, which lets the player become enraged after an action skill is used, which adds frost damage to attacks. Enrage also doesn’t deplete when as Action skill is active, and activating a skill when Enraged restores the porting of the Enrage timer.

The first Action skill is Dread Wind, which lets the player spin around and slashes nearby enemies, granting increased movement speed and slow immunity. The second Action skill, Feral Surge, enables the player to leap towards an enemy and deal frost damage to all nearby targets.

With that being said, let’s take a look at the Brr-Zerker class skill tree.

Brr-Zerker class Skill Tree in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands

Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands: Brr-Zerker Class Feat

Rage Of The Ancients – Become Enraged after using an action skill adding frost damage to attacks. Enrage duration doesn’t deplete while an action skill is active. Activating a skill when Enraged restores a portion of the Enrage timer.

Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands: Brr-Zerker Action Skill

Dread Wind (Active Skill) – Spin around slashing nearby enemies. Grants increased movement speed and slow immunity for a duration.

(Active Skill) – Spin around slashing nearby enemies. Grants increased movement speed and slow immunity for a duration. Feral Sugre (Active Skill) – Leap towards a target dealing Frost damage to all nearby enemies.

Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands: Brr-Zerker Passive Skills

Ancestral Frost (Tier One) – Increase frost damage.

Increase melee damage. Increase Enrage duration.

Regenerate a percentage of health over time. The effect is doubled when Enraged.

Increased damage to slowed and frozen enemies.

(Tier Two) – Increased damage to slowed and frozen enemies. The Old Ways (Tier Two) – Increased damage reduction and damage the closer you are to enemies.

Instinct (Tier Two) – Reload and weapon swap speed is increased. The effect is doubled when Enraged.

Movement speed and frost efficiency are increased. The effect is doubled when Enraged.

Reserve a portion of Ward to increase max health.

(Tier Three) – Reserve a portion of Ward to increase max health. Blood Frenzy (Tier Three) – Kill Skill: Restore a percentage of your Enrage timer and health on a kill.

Ancient Fury (Tier Four) – Increase max health and splash damage.

Damaging an enemy while in Save Your Soul extends its duration. Killing an enemy in Save Your Soul will activate Enraged.

Blast Chill (Tier Five) – When dealing with melee damage there is a chance to release a Frost Nova ability.

Increase your fire rate and melee attack speed. The effect is doubled when Enraged.

(Tier Five) – Increase your fire rate and melee attack speed. The effect is doubled when Enraged. Blood of the Fallen (Tier Six) – Kill Skill: Reduce action skill cooldown on enemy kills. If action skills are already active, extend the duration of them instead.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar