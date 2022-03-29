Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands: Clawbringer class Skill Tree guide

Among the six available classes of Tiny Tina's Wonderlands, Clawbringers are described as faithful warriors who bring thunder and flames upon their enemies with a spectral hammer alongside their fire-breathing Wyvern Companion.

They are the order of warriors who "seek to bring Heroism to the Wonderlands". Their main choices of weapons include fire and thunder. They are rumored to be born with the blood of the Dragon in their veins.

Tiny Tina's Wonderlands build takes the tried and trusted Borderlands formula into a new high-fantasy direction, building upon Tiny Tina's Assault on Dragon Keep: A Wonderlands One-shot Adventure. The game introduces fantasy elements like spells to bring a unique twist to the formula.

Clawbringer class in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands

The Class Feat of the Clawbringer class is Wyvern Companion, which gives players a Wyvern Companion that can fly and attack with claws and breath fire. Any damage increase in the player stat will also affect the companion.

The first Action skill is Cleansing Flame, which summons a Hammer and slams it into the ground, dealing the area of the affected melee damage. It also crests a Fire Nova dealing fire ability damage to nearby enemies.

The second Action skill, Storm Dragon’s Judgement, throws a hammer dealing lightning ability damage to all enemies. When the hammer is recalled, or the skill expires, lightning melee damage is dealt where the hammer lands.

With that being said, let’s take a look at the Clawbringer class skill tree.

Clawbringer class Skill Tree in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands

Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands: Clawbringer Class Feat

Wyvern Companion – Gain a Wyvern Companion that can fly and attack with its claws and fire breath. Any increase in your damage will also apply to your Companion.

Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands: Clawbringer Action Skills

Cleansing Flames (Active Skill) – Summon a Hammer and slam into the ground dealing Melee damage. Creates a Fire Nova dealing fire ability damage to nearby enemies.

Storm Dragon's Judgment (Active Skill) – Throw a Hammer dealing lightning ability damage to all enemies it hits. When recalled or the skill expires, lightning melee damage will be dealt with where the hammer landed.

Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands: Clawbringer Passive Skills

Oath of Fire (Tier One) – Bonus fire damage with guns and your Wyvern Companion.

Radiance (Tier One) – Increase maximum Ward capacity.

Oath of Thunder (Tier One) – Bonus lightning damage with melee attacks and your Wyvern Companion.

Dragon Aura (Tier Two) – Gain a Dragon Aura that grants you and allies within it extra elemental damage.

Dedication (Tier Two) – Increase action skill cooldown rate. The higher your Ward, the greater the bonus provided.

Rebuke (Tier Two) – Damage reduction from all attacks. Allies near the player gain the chance to deflect damage back as lightning damage.

Blasthamut's Favor (Tier Three) – Kill Skill: Killing an enemy with a gun summons a Fire Orb. Killing an enemy with melee damage summons a lightning orb.

Fire Bolt (Tier Four) – Increased gun damage, and your Wyvern Companion occasionally shoots fire bolts.

Friend To Flame (Tier Four) – Your Wyvern Companion gains increased damage.

Storm Breath (Tier Four) – Increased damage reduction, and your Wyvern Companion occasionally uses lightning breath.

AWE (Tier Five) – Dealing with fire damage increases your critical hit damage. Dealing with lightning damage increases your critical hit chance.

Indomitable (Tier Five) – When downed, instead refill Ward and deal bonus lightning damage for a short period.

Storm Smite (Tier Six) – Activating an action skill will call down elemental bolts that deal fire or lightning damage to all enemies.

