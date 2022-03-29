Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands: Graveborn class Skill Tree guide

The Graveborn class in Tiny Tina's Wonderlands is referred to as Death-touched acolytes who sacrifice health to unleash devastating Dark Magic attacks. They are also known as the Phantasmal Reaper of Bones, accompanied by Demi-Lich companion.

One of the game's six classes, Graveborns draw strength from the pain and passing of others, growing in power as they send the souls of their enemies screaming into the void.

Tiny Tina's Wonderlands, the latest entry in the Borderlands franchise by Gearbox, takes the looter-shooter formula into high fantasy settings. The spin-off builds upon the roots set in Tiny Tina's Assault on Dragon Keep: A Wonderlands One-shot Adventure and implements a unique take on the formula.

Graveborn class in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands

The Class Feat of the Graveborn class is called Demi-Lich Companion, which gives players a Demi Lich as a companion, which targets enemies at range and deals Dark Magic damage. Demi-Lich will also clast a Hellish Blast while casting spells, and an increase in damage will also extend to the companion.

The first Action skill is Dire Sacrifice which lets the player sacrifice health to deal Dark Magic damage and status effects to nearby enemies.

The second Action skill, Reaper of Bones, lets the player heal fully, gain Leech efficiency, and deal Dark Magic damage. The downside of this skill is that it causes the player to lose health per second, and upon dying, the player becomes invulnerable and restores some health.

With that being said, let’s take a look at the Graveborn class skill tree.

Graveborn class Skill Tree in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands

Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands: Graveborn Class Feat

Demi-Lich Companion – Gain a Demi-Lich companion that targets enemies at range and deals Dark Magic damage. When casting a spell, the Demi-Lich will cast Hellish Blast. Any increase in damage will also apply to your companions.

Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands: Graveborn Action Skills

Dire Sacrifice (Active Skill) – Sacrifice health to deal Dark Magic damage and status effect to nearby enemies. Deals extra damage proportional to your health sacrificed.

(Active Skill) – Sacrifice health to deal Dark Magic damage and status effect to nearby enemies. Deals extra damage proportional to your health sacrificed. Reaper of Bones (Active Skill) – Fully heal, gain Leech efficiency and deal bonus Dark Magic damage but lose health per second. Upon dying, you become invulnerable and restore some health.

Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands: Graveborn Passive Skills

Mortal Vessel (Tier One) – Increase max health and Leech efficiency.

(Tier One) – Increase max health and Leech efficiency. Essence Drain (Tier One) – Kill Skill: Spell cooldown rate is increased on a kill.

(Tier One) – Kill Skill: Spell cooldown rate is increased on a kill. Faithful Thralls (Tier One) – Deal bonus damage for each companion you have.

(Tier One) – Deal bonus damage for each companion you have. Sanguine Sacrament (Tier Two) – Regenerate health for a brief duration when you cast a spell.

Dark Pact (Tier Two) – Increase Dark Magic damage.

(Tier Two) – Increase Dark Magic damage. Harvest (Tier Two) – Kill Skill: Companions deal Dark magic damage on enemy kills (stackable)

(Tier Two) – Kill Skill: Companions deal Dark magic damage on enemy kills (stackable) Dread Covenant (Tier Three) – Portion of damage taken redirected to your Demi-Lich companion. When your health reaches 1 you can restore your health and sacrifice the Demi-Lich.

(Tier Three) – Portion of damage taken redirected to your Demi-Lich companion. When your health reaches 1 you can restore your health and sacrifice the Demi-Lich. Stain of the Soul (Tier Three) – Spells deal bonus Dark Magic damage.

(Tier Three) – Spells deal bonus Dark Magic damage. Dark Hydra (Tier Three) – Kill Skill: Chance to summon a Dark Hyrda companion on an enemy kill.

(Tier Three) – Kill Skill: Chance to summon a Dark Hyrda companion on an enemy kill. Ascension (Tier Four) – Kill Skill: Increase max health and spell damage on kills. (stackable)

(Tier Four) – Kill Skill: Increase max health and spell damage on kills. (stackable) Punishment (Tier Four) – When your Demi-Lich companions cast Hellish Blast there is a chance it will be cast again.

(Tier Four) – When your Demi-Lich companions cast Hellish Blast there is a chance it will be cast again. Lord of Edges (Tier Five) – Increased damage and damage reduction the lower your health gets.

(Tier Five) – Increased damage and damage reduction the lower your health gets. Blast Gasp (Tier Five) – When dealing with spell damage, there is a chance to create an explosion dealing ability damage.

(Tier Five) – When dealing with spell damage, there is a chance to create an explosion dealing ability damage. Morhaim’s Blessing (Tier Six) – Casting a spell automatically activates all kill skills.

