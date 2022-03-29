Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands: Spore Warden class Skill Tree guide 

One of the six classes in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands is Spore Warden. The masters of nature are known for summoning tornadoes and launching volleys of arcane arrows into the enemy line. The Spore Wardens are accompanied by toxin-spewing Mushroom companions. The swift guardians of the Wonderlands’ magical wilderness are deeply in tune with the natural world.

Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands takes the tried and true looter-shooter formula of the Borderlands series to a fantasy setting, building upon the roots set by Tina's Assault on Dragon Keep: A Wonderlands One-shot Adventure. The game implements different magical fantasy elements, ranging from dragons to spells.

Spore Warden class in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands explained

The Class Feat of the Spore Warden class is called Mushroom Companion, which quite literally grants players a mushroom as a companion. The Mushroom deals poison damage and can be directed to lunge toward an enemy. Any increase in the player’s damage also applies to the Mushroom Companion.

The first Action skill is Blizzard, which creates three Frost Cyclones for a while. The Frost Cyclones seek out enemies and deal frost damage. The second Action skill, Barrage, summons an Ethereal Bow which can fire seven arrows that deal ability damage. The arrows can also ricochet off the environment, and an increase in gun damage also applies to the ability.

Here's a look at the Spore Warden class skill tree

Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands: Spore Warden Class Feat

Mushroom Companion – Gain a Mushroom Companion that deals Poison damage. Your companion can be directed to lunge toward an enemy. Any increase in your damage applies to your companions.

Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands: Spore Warden Action Skill

Blizzard (Active Skill) – Creates three Frost Cyclones for a duration that seeks out enemies dealing Frost ability damage.

(Active Skill) – Creates three Frost Cyclones for a duration that seeks out enemies dealing Frost ability damage. Barrage (Active Skill) – Summon an Ethereal Bow firing seven arrows that deal ability damage and ricochet off the environment. Increases in gun damage apply to the ability.

Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands: Spore Warden Passive Skills

Bounty of the Hunt (Tier One) – Kill Skill: Action skill cooldown increased for a duration upon a kill.

(Tier One) – Kill Skill: Action skill cooldown increased for a duration upon a kill. Kindred Heart (Tier One) – Companions’ health and damage is increased.

(Tier One) – Companions’ health and damage is increased. Eagle Eye (Tier One) – Gun damage and gun handling are increased.

(Tier One) – Gun damage and gun handling are increased. Affinity (Tier Two) – Ability damage is increased.

(Tier Two) – Ability damage is increased. Spore Cloud (Tier Two) – Your Mushroom Companion will occasionally taunt enemies and leave a poison cloud dealing damage over time.

(Tier Two) – Your Mushroom Companion will occasionally taunt enemies and leave a poison cloud dealing damage over time. Bullseye (Tier Two) – Gun and companions’ critical hit chance is increased.

(Tier Two) – Gun and companions’ critical hit chance is increased. Quiver of Holding (Tier Three) – Regenerate ammo on equipped weapon and increase magazine size.

(Tier Three) – Regenerate ammo on equipped weapon and increase magazine size. Medical Mushroom (Tier Three) – While in ‘Save Your Soul,’ your Mushroom Companion can revive you.

(Tier Three) – While in ‘Save Your Soul,’ your Mushroom Companion can revive you. Windrunner (Tier Three) – Kill Skill: Increased movement speed and fire rate on kills. (stackable)

(Tier Three) – Kill Skill: Increased movement speed and fire rate on kills. (stackable) Thrill Of The Hunt (Tier Four) – Gun critical hits grant companions damage. (stackable)

(Tier Four) – Gun critical hits grant companions damage. (stackable) Called Shot (Tier Four) – Gain increasing gun damage and damage reduction while aiming down sights.

(Tier Four) – Gain increasing gun damage and damage reduction while aiming down sights. Wrath of Nature (Tier Five) – Enemies take increased damage from all sources after taking ability damage.

(Tier Five) – Enemies take increased damage from all sources after taking ability damage. Headhunter (Tier Five) – Gun damage dealt with critical hit areas is increased.

(Tier Five) – Gun damage dealt with critical hit areas is increased. Play The Angles (Tier Six) – Critical hits have a chance to ricochet, dealing reduced ability damage. Ricocheted shots have a chance to ricochet multiple times.

