Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands Stabbomancer class Skill Tree guide

The Stabbomancers in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands are sneaky, Critical-hit-focused assassins who can summon magic whirling blades to the battlefield and disappear into the shadows at will.

The class is best known for sneak attacks and utilizing stealth to the fullest. Stabbomancers are all about creating, and capitalizing on opportunities. A skilled Stabbomancer exploits foes' weaknesses to stealthily strike vital targets and bring enemies down before they know what hit them.

Here's an in-depth look at the Stabbomancer class in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands.

Stabbomancer class in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands explained

The Class Feat of the Stabbomancer class is called Dirty Fighting, and it simply increases the Critical hit chance of the player.

The first Action skill is Ghost Blade and it lets the player throw out a Ghost Blade. The Ghost Blade spins in place at the target’s location, dealing melee damage periodically.

Activating the skill a second time lets the player teleport to the targeted location. The second Action skill, From The Shadows, makes the player invisible and enters stealth mode. All damage dealt during stealth mode is automatically a critical hit, but it reduces damage.

Here's a look at the Stabbomancer class skill tree:

Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands: Stabbomancer Class Feat

Dirty Fighting – Critical hit chance is increased.

Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands: Stabbomancer Action Skill

Ghost Blade (Active Skill) – Throw out a Ghost Blade which spins in place at the target location dealing melee damage periodically. Activating the skill a second time will let you teleport to the targeted location.

From The Shadows (Active Skill) – Enter stealth and turn invisible. While in stealth all damage dealt is automatically a critical hit but critical hits deal reduced damage.

Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands: Stabbomancer Passive Skills

Arsenal (Tier One) – Increase melee damage, spell damage, and gun damage.

Haste (Tier One) – Increase melee attack speed, movement speed and doubles the bonus when you cast a spell.

Potent Poisons (Tier One) – Status effect damage and status effect duration are increased.

Follow Up (Tier Two) – Increase follow-up melee attack damage after dealing gun damage.

Swift Death (Tier Two) – While moving gain increased damage. The faster you move the higher the buff.

Exploit Their Weakness (Tier Two) – Enemies take extra damage from all sources when you apply a status effect. (stackable per effect)

Nimble Finger (Tier Three) – Increased fire rate and spell damage when dealing melee damage.

Shadow Step (Tier Three) – Kill Skill: Next melee attack is guaranteed to be a critical hit.

Sneak Attack (Tier Four) – Critical hit damage is increased.

Elusive (Tier Four) – Shoot and sprint at the same time. Gain the chance to evade when moving.

Contagion (Tier Four) – Chance for status effects to spread and deal a percentage of status effect damage to enemies.

A Thousand Cuts (Tier Five) – Critical Hits grant increased damage. (stackable)

Alchemical Agent (Tier Five) – Critical hits with melee attacks apply random status effects.

(Tier Five) – Critical hits with melee attacks apply random status effects. Executioner’s Blade (Tier Six) – Gun and spell critical hits have a chance to create an Ethereal Blade enemy. These blades deal melee damage equivalent to your equipped melee weapon.

Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands builds upon the high fantasy settings of Tina's Assault on Dragon Keep: A Wonderlands One-shot Adventure, and delivers a unique adventure set in the Borderlands universe. The title takes the tried and tested looter-shooter fantasy RPG setting and implements different fantasy elements like dragons and magical spells.

