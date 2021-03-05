Tips for using Detective Panda pet in Free Fire effectively

Detective Panda is one of the most popular and most useful pets in Free Fire. Over 10 pets are included in the 'Pet' section of the game, but Detective Panda is one of the most effective ones.

All the pets available in Free Fire can be bought by spending a certain amount of diamonds. But the pet who has the most value for money is Detective Panda.

However, even after buying, players often get confused about how to use the pets effectively. This article will guide players through some of the tips and tricks while playing with Detective Panda.

Best tips to use Detective Panda in Free Fire

#1 In Clash Squad matches

Detective Panda in Garena Free Fire

One of the best places to use Detective Panda is in the Clash Squad matches. He is one of the most beneficial pets during intense fights. Clash Squad matches are known for short and intense rounds. Panda's HP restoring ability per kill can be a lifesaver for aggressive players.

#2 In Ranked matches

During Ranked matches, Panda can be a crucial factor for that minimal amount of HP that it restores. Ranked mode matches are important because players generally push their ranks and want to last until the match. Panda's ability will help them subtly in different circumstances in fights to ace each game.

#3 During EP shortage

When a player runs out of EP and does not have any mushroom or EP source nearby, Panda comes in handy. When the player kills an enemy, the HP automatically gets restored. The small amount of HP recovered is sometimes enough to tackle another enemy upfront.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the writer's individual opinion, and readers are free to have their own purview about the pet's usage.