Titan Scar in Free Fire: All you need to know

Garena Free Fire is one of the most renowned battle royale games available for the Android and iOS platforms. This game offers various weapons and gun skins, which are fascinating items that everyone demands.

On top of this list is the Ultimate Titan Scar, one of the most iconic and popular skins among Free Fire players. As the name suggests, the Titan variant of Scar is known for its extraordinary abilities that keep it distinctive from other weapon skins. We look at the complete details of this version.

Everything you need to know about Titan Scar in Free Fire

Ultimate Titan Scar statistics addition (Image Credits: YT)

Ability

The Ultimate Titan Scar is one of the most deadly gun skins available in Free Fire that gives a bright green glowing finish to the gun. It boasts an ultimate ability, which provides a massive boost to both damage and rate of fire.

After equipping the finish from the market, it increases the damage rate of the Scar by a single level and doubles its fire rate. However, there's a minor downside of using this skin, as it reduces the magazine size to 28.

Price

Advertisement

Free Fire shop section

The Ultimate Titan Scar skin is priced at 40 Diamonds and can be purchased from Free Fire's in-game store. Players can top up their diamonds balance by following this guide.

Alternatives to Titan Scar

Titan scar vs Cupid scar (Image credits: Pri Gaming)

Some other Scar gun skins are also available that are almost as good as the Ultimate Titan, but with minute statistical differences. One example is the Aqua Scar, which doubles the damage and increases accuracy but decreases the range of the weapon.

Cupid Scar

There is also the Blood Moon Scar, which increases range and doubles damage, but reduces the accuracy of each shot. The Cupid scar is another variant that offers the same statistics as Titan Scar, but comes with a different look.

Also read: Free Fire Booyah Day update: Full list of new features