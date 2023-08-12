Titania in Marvel Snap: Best decks to place her in August 2023

Titania in Marvel Snap is among the rarest and most complex cards to play in the digital collectible card game. However, her high skill ceiling to make an optimal play before turn six makes the card the most desirable in the title. Available for one cost, this five-power card gives a huge advantage to players. Besides, her ability to change sides whenever a card is played against her at the same location also presents a huge tactical advantage to you.

Despite such an advantageous nature, knowing where and how to place the card on your deck remains a puzzle for most users. Since placing her in the wrong deck will help the opponent get a free five-power advantage, follow this guide for the best cards to use with Titania in Marvel Snap in the same deck.

What does Titania in Marvel Snap do? The best Titania Decks:

The word “Manipulation” describes the Titania card perfectly in Marvel Snap. The one-cost, five-power card is a slimy double agent who switches sides with every player in her location. She stays by your side until it is crucial. So, if your opponent plays an overpowered card that seals up the defeat for you on Titania’s side, she will switch sides with that card to snatch victory from the jaws of defeat there.

Here are some of the best decks to place Titania in Marvel Snap so that placing her does not backfire for you.

Shenaut deck

Use Shang-Chi in Shenaut deck with Titania (Image via Nuverse)

These decks are very strong and can snatch eight cubes for you. Delay your final turn using Magik. If you played Moon Girl in one of your earlier turns, you can drop a forty-power on turn 7 with Infinaut and double She-Hulk. It will also leave you with some extra energy, which you can sneak Titania in for that extra boost to seal the game up. The list of cards in the deck goes like this:

Titania

Iceman

Sunspot

Psylocke

Lizard

Armor

Cosmo

Moon Girl

Magik

American Chavez

The Infinaut

She-Hulk

Junk deck

Use Debrii in Junk Decks (Image via Nuverse)

A lot of players like to play junk decks. If you are among them, you can use cards like Debrii and Titania to fill up your opponent's board space. Send Titania to your opponents as long as you own cards like Green Goblin and Mojo. Follow the list of cards mentioned below to create an indomitable junk deck.

The Hood

Titania

Sunspot

Black Widow

Carnage

Mojo

Viper

Green Goblin

Debris

Shang-Chi

Spider-Woman

Doctor Octopus

These are some of the best tips to use the card Titania in Marvel Snap to its full potential. You can easily double-snap with confidence if you know how to use these tactics and can win more.