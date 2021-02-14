Titanium Gamer's Free Fire ID, K/D ratio, and stats in February 2021

Content creation and streaming related to Garena Free Fire have grown immensely over the past few years. Titanium Gamer is one of the most popular Free Fire YouTubers from India. He makes a wide variety of videos related to the quick-paced battle royale title.

He currently boasts a massive subscriber count of over 2.64 million subscribers on his YouTube channel. This article looks at his Free Fire ID, stats, K/D ratio, and other details in February 2021.

Titanium Gamer’s Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID is 256557979.

Lifetime stats

Titanium Gamer has featured in 15288 squad matches and has come out on top on 3780 occasions, which comes down to a win percentage of 24.72%. He has accumulated 45421 kills, upholding a K/D ratio of 3.95.

Coming to the duo mode, he has played 1772 games and has bettered his foes in 229 of them, leading to a win rate of 12.92%. With a K/D ratio of 3.51, he has bagged 5417 frags.

Finally, Titanium Gamer has appeared in 1119 games in the solo mode and has 164 first-place finishes, maintaining a win ratio of 14.65%. He has killed 3707 enemies with a K/D ratio of 3.88.

Ranked stats

Titanium Gamer has participated in 201 squad games in the on-going ranked season and has registered 29 victories, making his win rate of 14.42%. With 870 kills, he has a K/D ratio of 5.05.

Apart from this, he has contented in 2 solo matches and 1 duo game.

Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the content creators continue to play more games in Free Fire.

His YouTube channel

The first video on Titanium Gamer's YouTube channel dates back to October 2018. Since then, he has uploaded a total of 1287 videos and has amassed over 220 million views combined. As mentioned previously, he has a subscriber count of over 2.64 million.

Click here to visit his YouTube channel.

His social media handles

Titanium Gamer has Instagram and Facebook accounts. The links for them are below:

Instagram: Click here

Facebook: Click here

He has a Discord server as well, which the players can join by clicking here.

