Dota 2 The International (TI) 2022, one of the oldest pillars in the game, will see a fight between Team Liquid and Entity at Suntec Center, Singapore on October 22.

Team Liquid has a shining legacy and years of experience that makes them not only formidable but also a roster with a lot of wisdom. Entity entered the scene in 2016 and have been able to put forth noteworthy performances after a few shuffles.

Team Liquid (TL) played their hand consistently and were able to secure the 2nd position in Group A, while Entity barely made it through the threshold and secured the final spot in Group B at the 8th position.

TL vs Entity: Which team will survive elimination in Dota 2 TI11?

Team Liquid has been present in Dota 2’s esports scene for a very long time and understands the game's transition better than most recent teams. This provides them with more insight into their own as well as the opponent’s strategy at times. They were able to secure 13 match victories in the Group Stage.

Team Liquid played their first match against Team Aster where the former was knocked down to the lower bracket with an unfortunate 2-0 scoreline. They tried out a standard hero draft around Marci and Shadow Fiend in an attempt to implement a different approach but instead lost their footing, which resulted in two consecutive losses.

Entity and RNG played a whopping 107-minutes game, setting a new record for the longest match played in The International, where Entity managed to survive another day. The match brought forth the desperation of both teams to remain in the tournament as Divine Rapiers were being exchanged with each swift death, further proving Entity's potential through perseverance.

The element of surprise can defeat even the best of rosters, and Entity may be hiding another ace up their sleeves. They prefer to draft heroes that scale better towards mid and late-game like Tiny, Lycan, and Brewmaster to secure teamfights. Even after losing several battles, Entity made one good initiation that left RNG with only two players alive and the Ancient vulnerable, leading to their victory.

Team Liquid has been a consistent and formidable force while Entity has shown bursts of power in the Dota 2 TI11 so far. Entity could potentially win the upcoming match-up with a new approach that could leave Team Liquid clueless.

Head-to-head

Team Liquid and Entity have played against each other in the TI11 WEU Qualifiers where Entity snatched the win with a clean 2-0 scoreline.

Both the teams have also faced off in DPC WEU T3: Div. 1 and DPC WEU T2: Div. 1, where Liquid won both times with a flawless 2-0 scoreline.

Dota 2 TI11's roster

Team Liquid

Lasse “MATUMBAMAN” Urpalainen

Michael “miCKe” Vu

Ludwig “zai” Wåhlberg

Samuel “Boxi” Svahn

Aydin “iNSaNiA” Sarkohi (IGL)

Entity

Ivan “Pure” Moskalenko

Daniel “Stormstormer” Schoetzau

Tobias “Tobi” Buchner

Vladislav “Kataomi`” Semenov

Dzmitry “Fishman” Palishchuk

Livestream details

Fans can tune into Dota 2 TI's official channels on YouTube and Twitch to watch the main event being streamed live. The Lower Bracker Round 2 match between TL and Entity is scheduled for October 22 at 1 pm SGT/10:30 am IST/7 am CEST.

16 teams were able to secure their names for the main event by accumulating points in the Group Stage. All the teams that remain in the event are fighting in a race for a massive prize pool of $17,167,616 (USD).

The timing and schedule are expected to remain the same without further changes. We will update the post with the latest timings should any changes occur.

