“Today is 31 days without a drink”: Starfield player opens up on why they decided to get sober for Bethesda’s latest RPG

Starfield has had an incredibly successful release on early access, with both players and critics rating Bethesda’s latest RPG quite highly. The title was one of the most anticipated launches of 2023, with many in the community eagerly waiting for it for a very long time. The game's arrival has been a long time coming, with it getting delayed quite a bit over the years.

With Starfield now being out on early access, there are many Bethesda and Xbox fans who are elated to finally try out the latest title from the developer behind Elder Scrolls Skyrim and Fallout.

While there has been a fair bit of controversy around Starfield when it came to the so-called console wars, with Planet Boundary Drama and the game completely getting leaked online, the title is truly one of the biggest launches of 2023.

The hype was so great that a player decided to completely sober up a month before the game’s early access launch. They then detailed their experience in a Reddit post titled:

"Starfield is why I decided to get sober, and today is 31 days without a drink!"

Starfield player explains how the RPG helped turn his life around

In a recent Reddit post, the player, who goes by the handle of LexB777, opened up about his alcohol addiction and how Starfield was able to help him turn his life around. They narrated:

“While I was as drunk as usual on July 23rd, I realized that I'd be too drunk or too deep into withdrawals to enjoy Starfield if I didn't stop drinking a liter of gin every day. I know that a video game is a dumb reason to get sober, but making the decision to get sober for Starfield is what snapped me out of my cycle and helped me see all of the more important reasons I needed to change, of which there are plenty.”

The player continued:

“Just now, I was getting my PC, TV, and speakers all dialed in, snacks ready, coffee made, and realized that I'm about to be able to play Starfield in the exact way I'd hoped I'd be able to when I made the decision to get sober five and half weeks ago. I'm alert, energetic, not stressed, and I'm hopeful for the future for the first time in over five years.”

Expand Tweet

With Starfield finally releasing on early access, the title is expected to have an immense impact on the video game community, and it will be quite interesting to see the type of stories that surface once it does.