Tom Canon confirms that the League of Legends based fighting game Project L will not get a playable beta this year

Tom Cannon, the developer behind Project L, has tweeted that the much awaited beta of the League of Legends-based fighting game will not be coming this year. A dev update is in the works to be released later in the year, which will go over the development of Project L, Tom Cannon said.

We're planning a dev update for around the end of this year to share more about the game. Until then, sit tight! — Tom Cannon (@ProtomCannon) May 3, 2021

Project L is a fighting game in development, based on League of Legends. Project L was first announced on October 15th, 2019, when Riot Games showed a short snippet of the fighter. Project L is being designed by the co-founder of EVO, Tom Cannon.

Tom Cannon said that several core systems of Project L are in place. But, the game is far from reaching its beta stage, either public or private. He asked fans not to expect the beta any time soon and definitely not this year.

Canon went on to say in an adjoining tweet that their team is planning to drop a dev update about the game to share more details regarding the game by the end of this year.

Riot Games has the potential to take the fighting game genre by storm with Project L.

Riot Games' Project L will be based on its MOBA, League of Legends. Though it isn’t clear how much of the roster will be implemented in the game, fans have already gotten a good look at four of them in the first-look gameplay teaser.

Ahri, Darius, Katarina, and Jinx were revealed. Quite interestingly, champions like Ahri and Jinx used projectiles to fight which is a pretty new thing when it comes to fighting games.

With the Good Game Peace Out Netcode (GGPO) likely powering the multiplayer and League of Legends champions being the characters, the wait for some more information about Project L is excruciating .

