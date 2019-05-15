×
Tom Clancy's The Division 2 first 8-player raid to release on May 16

Hrithik Raj
ANALYST
Feature
27   //    15 May 2019, 00:16 IST

Tom Clancy's 2 The Division 2
Tom Clancy's 2 The Division 2

Tom Clancy's The Division 2's first 8-player raid ever is coming out on May 16, 2019. The raid in Operation Dark Hours is a big chance to make your name known to the division 2 community. According to the developers of the game, the first team who completes the raid will be immortalized in-game in the base of operations.

The details about the raid were leaked on the official Twitter handle of the game. Later on, a trailer featuring the first raid was uploaded on the official youtube channel.

The trailer's youtube description quoted the highlighted details of the 8-player raid. 

Agents, recruit your squad. It’s almost time to take on The Division 2’s first 8-player raid in Operation Dark Hours, coming May 16. Plus, the first team to beat the raid will be immortalized in-game in the Base of Operations.

For those who don't know, The Division 2 is an online action role-playing videogame developed by Massive Entertainment. The game is a direct sequel to 2016's Division and is set in a post-apocalyptic version of Washington. The game is a better version of its predecessor. In terms of graphics, we don't get to see much change in the game when compared to its predecessor. Although with a compelling co-op mode the game convinces many players to play the game. Division 2 is a great game if played with friends but the single player may be found boring due to repetitive missions.

Stick to Sportskeeda and Follow me for The Division 2 related news and other Videogames news and updates.

PlayStation 4 (PS4) Xbox One
