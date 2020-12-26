Tonde Gamer's Free Fire ID, stats, real name, and more

The battle royale genre has expanded exponentially, with games like Free Fire, PUBG Mobile, and COD Mobile emerging as the frontrunners. Content creation related to them has now become a career option for many of its players.

Tonde Gamer is one of the most prominent Free Fire YouTubers from Nepal. This article takes a look at his in-game and personal details.

Tonde Gamer’s real name, Free Fire ID, and stats

According to Nepali Fandom, Tonde Gamer’s real name is Sarju Giri. His Free Fire ID is 282951914.

Lifetime stats

All-time stats

Tonde Gamer has competed in 13006 squad games and clinched 5177 of them, which comes down to a win rate of 39.80%. He has bagged 48243 kills at a K/D ratio of 6.16.

He also has 1362 Booyahs in 6559 duo matches, retaining a win percentage of 20.76%. The YouTuber has eliminated 25257 foes at a K/D ratio of 4.86.

The internet star has featured in 3132 solo games and has bettered his foes in 259 of them, equating to a win ratio of 8.26%. With 6223 frags, he has a K/D ratio of 2.17.

Ranked stats

Ranked stats

The content creator has participated in 61 squad games in the ongoing ranked season and has bettered his foes in 28 of them, having a win percentage of 45.90%. He has notched up 196 kills at a K/D ratio of 5.94.

He has eight duo matches to his name and has outplayed his foes on five occasions, having a win ratio of 62.5%. He has racked up 35 kills for a K/D rate of 11.67.

Tonde Gamer has appeared in 1 solo game, winning the match and knocking out five foes at a K/D ratio of 5.

His YouTube channel

Tonde Gamer started creating content on his YouTube channel back in February 2019. Since then, he has uploaded a total of 737 videos and has amassed over 222 million views combined. Currently, he boasts a subscriber count of over 2.27 million.

Fans can click here to visit his YouTube channel.

His social media accounts

Tonde Gamer is active on Facebook and Instagram. Following are the links for them:

Facebook: Click Here.

Instagram: Click Here.

