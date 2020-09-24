Tony Kakkar Free Fire ID: All IDs online are fake as the singer is yet to confirm his account

Free Fire has witnessed massive growth since its release, and its progress can be attributed to periodic updates which have not only kept the existing players hooked to the game but have also attracted new players.

Tony Kakkar is a popular Indian music composer, singer and songwriter. Recently, several videos have claimed that they can provide users with the Free Fire ID of the singer. However, his official account is yet to be confirmed.

All Free Fire IDs of Tony Kakkar online are fake as the singer is yet to confirm his account

The claims about Tony Kakkar's Free Fire ID started doing the rounds on the internet after he posted a video on his Instagram account, in which he stated that Free Fire is his favourite game and that he plays it a lot.

The post read:

"FreeFire mobile pe, toh dinner binner sab baad meh boss 😃 Dus minute toh hain each game, lekin main ghanto tak baith sakta hoon. Battery bhi bach jaati hai. Dare you to try it."

Since then, several videos and posts have come up on the internet, supposedly providing the singer’s Free Fire ID to users.

However, there is no confirmation about the Free Fire account of the musician. Hence, all such videos that are claiming to provide his ID are fake and not credible. These videos delude the audience by showing them the IDs of other players.

This is not the first time that rumours about a celebrity's Free Fire ID have dominated the internet. Earlier, several videos had emerged claiming to provide the ID and gameplay of Tiger Shroff. However, all these videos are 100 per cent fake.

