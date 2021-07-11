Top 10 Animal Crossing cosplays that will leave players enchanted

With cosplay being a major aspect of fan communities, it was only a matter of time before the art included characters from Animal Crossing as well.

Cosplay has been a massive part of the pop-culture fandom, and cosplaying as iconic video game characters has been popular for a while now. Over the years, cosplayers have perfected their art to the point where the resemblance to the characters is perfect and stunning to say the least.

Cosplay as an art form has become extremely popular and is no longer limited only to Comic-Con and similar events. Here are ten cosplayers who have blown the community's mind with their Animal Crossing cosplays.

Also read: Huck in Animal Crossing: New Horizons - Everything you need to know about the frog villager

Ten Animal Crossing cosplays that have been spectacular, to say the least

Geheichou

This cosplayer has blown minds throughout Instagram and Twitter with his work. Apart from his famous cosplay as Kick from Animal Crossing, Geheichou has dressed up as a lot of iconic characters like Tanjirou from Demon Slayer and Kenma from Haikyuu.

Pixelghosts

Pixelghosts' most famous cosplay has got to be Isabella from Animal Crossing. It is not exactly similar to the character from the game, but the community will have no difficulty in accepting this as the human form of Isabella.

Xheeheex

Xheeheex is one of the most talented cosplayers out there. This woman has the ability to completely transform herself into iconic characters with utmost perfection. Here, she is dressed as Wilbur, the co-owner of Dodo Airlines in Animal Crossing.

Hopiechan

Yet another talented cosplayer, Hopiechan has cosplayed as almost every iconic character there is, from Princess Leia to Mario. Here, she is as Judy from Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

Demonhound

Demonhound has put up one of the most stunning iterations of Ankha and Daisy Mae from Animal Crossing.

Ginny Di

This Label cosplay by Ginny Di is arguably one of the best Animal Crossing cosplays out there.

Seeu_cosplay

It may not be the best one on the list, but this Daisy Mae cosplay from Animal Crossing by Seeu_cosplay is truly an adorable one. Her Luffy (from One Piece) and Disney cosplays are just spot on!

Seeu_cosplay as Daisy Mae from Animal Crossing (Image via Twitter)

Rxn.l

The Flick cosplay by Rxn.l is surely one of the sickest Animal Crossing cosplays ever.

Rxn.l as Flick from Animal Crossing (Image via Twitter)

Clemmu

Yet another well-known and talented cosplayer, Clemmu turned heads with her Celeste cosplay from Animal Crossing.

Clemmu as Celeste (Image via Instagram)

Chikako

ChikakoCosplay is quite well-known across Twitter and is quite a talented cosplayer. Her recent iteration of Diva from Animal Crossing was quite spot on, honestly.

First one of the six characters cosplay challenge. Requested by @reem_tau I hate you, you troll 🤣🤣🤣 but it was fun to make... lol

Have some Dörte/Diva from Animal Crossing! 😂

B-big sis vibes ... 💪🏻💦 pic.twitter.com/g6WeGYn9CG — Pandanori!♥✨💕🐼💖 (@ChikakoCosplay) May 3, 2020

The world of Animal Crossing is rife with cosplay ideas, and the community seems to be making full use of it.

Edited by Ashish Yadav