Top 10 morbid/creepy League of Legends champions

Year after year, the creative minds at Riot Games manage to develop and produce some of the most aesthetically pleasing and thematically intriguing characters for League of Legends. Each playable champion has its lore, ranging from comically goofy to intense and edgy to downright cool.

Sometimes, though, the minds in Riot’s writers’ room manage to strike gold by cultivating fictional beings that manage to bring chills and loom over a player with an air of dread. That’s what this list is for, taking time to go over some of the most morbid and creepy League of Legends champions.

Ten League of Legends champions who give "the chills"

10) Amumu, the Sad Mummy

Amumu is the embodiment of a lonely soul forever searching for a friend (Image via Riot Games - League of Legends)

Players must be careful about what they say to the quiet kid. Amumu starts off the list by simply being Riot’s favorite yordle child to hate.

According to League of Legends lore, Amumu is the embodiment of a lonely soul forever searching for a friend. However, thanks to an ancient curse, anything he touches dies.

If that isn’t a depressing backstory for a character, then surely the ashes of the mummy’s past compatriots would be eager to say otherwise.

9) Malzahar, the Prophet of the Void

The supposed prophet believes he can grant salvation unto the world (Image via Riot Games - League of Legends)

What happens when a religious zealot is given access and control of an eldritch dimension? The result is Malzahar, a fervent doombringer intent on bringing the literal end of the world through the power of the Void.

And to top things off, as with every villain with nuance in their backstory, the supposed prophet ultimately believes that he can grant salvation unto the world.

8) Kog’Maw, the Mouth of the Abyss

A champions who was literally just spewed into existence by the void (Image via Riot Games - League of Legends)

Despite being the owner of possibly one of the best cosmetic skins in the game with Pug’Maw, Kog’maw is canonically an absolute nightmare.

Literally just spewed into existence by the void, the creature solely exists with a perpetual oral fixation. Kog’Maw is curious and hungry in his current state, making the possibility of an enraged version of the champion all the more terrifying.

7) Pyke, the Bloodharbor Ripper

Pyke has a gruesome revenge story embedded in League of Legends lore (Image via Riot Games - League of Legends)

Aside from his alias evoking connections with real-life serial killer Jack the Ripper, Pyke the Bloodharbor Ripper has the added benefit of being an undead combatant. Once a harpooner working to make ends meet while living in Bilgewater, Pyke was gobbled up by a jaull-fish.

However, just like Boba Fett and the Sarlacc Pit, Pyke survived and returned to mercilessly end those who’d wronged him in his past life. It’s a gruesome revenge story embedded in League of Legends lore, and it’s just as cool as it is fearsome.

Had a sinking feeling that someone's bday was lurking today... Drop your favorite Pyke voiceline below to celebrate! 🎉 pic.twitter.com/Z8etwCVKFt — League of Legends (@LeagueOfLegends) May 31, 2021

6) Tahm Kench, the River King

Known in League of Legends as an ancient demon with a penchant for dealmaking (Image via Riot Games - League of Legends)

Much like a previous entry on this list, the great waddler has a thing for spitting and swallowing.

Known in League of Legends as an ancient demon with a penchant for dealmaking, the top hat-wearing frog-fish humanoid has been known to prey on weak and gobble victims up whole if they forget to pay him back in full.

5) Yone, the Unforgotten

One of the edgiest champions in recent memory (Image via Riot Games - League of Legends)

“Oh, dear god, there’s two of them now,” said the disgruntled solo queue player. Aside from being one of the edgiest champions of recent memory, Yone’s lore is just a tad bit concerning.

As the half-brother of Yasuo and being quick with a blade, he was trapped in the spirit realm before he could slay the evil specter hunting him down with its own sword. Now that he’s come back to the land of the living with a shiny new demon blade, he is now dedicated to hunting all creatures to understand what he’s become.

The fact that the swordsman’s first instinct wasn’t to visit a cleric or a Runeterran and to just immediately start slashing ghosties within any and all vicinities not only perpetuates the ongoing stereotype of Yasuo and Yone mains but is just a bit concerning.

4) Jhin, the Virtuoso

Jhin is one of the most original villains in League of Legends (Image via Riot Games - League of Legends)

All jokes aside, Jhin is one of the most original villains in League of Legends. He is best known for being a criminal psychopath who believes that murder is a form of art.

Using his gun, Whisper, as his tool for “creation,” Jhin finds pleasure in the wicked acts he inflicts upon his victims and the terrorized expressions of any witnesses whom he deems to be his audience.

3) Kindred, the Eternal Hunters

Wolf’s jaws will hunt the very souls destined for oblivion (Image via Riot Games - League of Legends)

Kindred is the literal manifestation of death and, thus, perpetually a morbid figure. With Lamb’s bow, he ensures a quick conclusion to those accepting of their demise.

For those who run and dread from the end, Wolf’s jaws will hunt the very souls destined for oblivion. Known across all regions in League of Legends, players can’t help but get chills when faced with the hunters’ alien yet familiar look in their final moments of life.

2) Fiddlesticks, the Ancient Fear

Fiddlesticks is nothing to joke about (Image via Riot Games - League of Legends)

Unlike the other demon on this list, Fiddlesticks is nothing to joke about. With an origin story shrouded in mystery, the creaky and decrepit scarecrow is absolutely otherworldly.

Add on the fact that the demon of fear wields a jagged scythe, can mimic voices, and twitches uncontrollably like a spastic tinker toy, and the end result is this monstrosity of concentrated horror.

1) Ivern, the Green Father

It’s still rather bothersome knowing that the friend of the forest was essentially on his way to becoming Runeterra’s Genghis Khan before his transformation (Image via Riot Games - League of Legends)

For the final entry on the list, many might wonder why the game’s jolly green giant tops everything off. Looking upon the lore of Mr. Bramblefoot, Ivern was once known as Ivern the cruel, a warmonger whose clan adhered by the credo of the most combative of the old gods.

His armies were empowered by dark magic, and he conspired to overthrow the Iceborn until he attempted to fell the God-Willow of Ionia. From there, he was transformed into the nature boy that he’s known for today.

While changed for the better, it’s still rather bothersome knowing that the friend of the forest was essentially on his way to becoming Runeterra’s Genghis Khan before his transformation.

Weekly "put Ivern in the League Fighting game as the goofball/weirdo character cause it would be funny and for no other reason" tweet reply pic.twitter.com/2vIAptCb2I — NickyBoi (@NickyBoiYT) March 9, 2021

Note: This article reflects the author’s views.

Edited by Ravi Iyer