Top 10 open-world games like GTA 5 for Android devices in 2021

GTA 5 was released by Rockstar Games in 2013. However, it still has not been rolled out for mobile phones. Upon its launch, GTA 5 attracted a few controversies. However, the unique gameplay that unfolded from the perspectives of the three protagonists was generally well-received.

Considering the huge maps, a cool collection of planes, hunting, scuba diving, and the multiplayer option, GTA fans would love to have the game on their phones. Players can access GTA 5 on their phones using Xbox Pass or PlayStation Remote Play.

Meanwhile, there are other open-world games like GTA 5 available on the Play Store. This article dives into the most notable ones.

These open-world games like GTA 5 on Android devices are a treat for any mobile gamer

1) GTA Vice City

Considering the origins and legacy of the GTA games, it would be unfair not to add Vice City. The installment became available on Android devices in 2012. Today, players can download it from the Play Store for ₹120.

2) GTA San Andreas

San Andreas is a much-loved title in the GTA series. Focused around Carl Johnson, the game is set in Los Santos and San Andreas. In fact, GTA 5 also takes place in the same locations, and hence, there is a strong resemblance between the two titles.

3) GTA III

The predecessor to GTA Vice City, GTA III, is set in Liberty City (a smart clone of New York City), with Claude as the protagonist. GTA III often stands out from the GTA crowd due to its simple characters and humorlessness.

4) Gangstar Vegas: World of Crime

The Gangstar is like the GTA series by Gameloft. This TPS action game is set in Las Vegas. Explore the vast map with cars, trucks, and even boats. Players can install it for free.

5) Gangstar Rio: City of Saints

Gangstar Rio was probably the most popular title in the Gangstar series. The open map enables players to explore Rio de Janeiro as they complete missions and level up.

6) GTA Chinatown Wars

Chinatown Wars was specifically crafted for portable devices. The story follows the protagonist Huang Lee in Liberty City. Fans will adore Rockstar's sarcasm and the new storyline.

7) Gangstar New Orleans OpenWorld

Launched in 2017, this is the latest Gangstar title available for Android devices. Players get to explore a huge map of New Orleans using a vast array of transport, collect insane arsenals, and build their crime empire.

8) GTA Liberty City Stories

This title was remastered for Android devices. GTA Liberty City Stories follows Toni Cipriani's story in a gang-ridden city with enhanced graphics and shorter missions.

9) Payback 2

Payback 2 resembles the GTA scenery a lot. The sandbox packs a powerful punch with everything from street fights to helicopter races. Payback 2 is free to play.

10) Gangs Town Story

The map and backdrop will immediately give players 'the GTA feel.' The goal is to dominate the crime scene and expand territory. Missions involve street fights, races, and other crimes. Gangs Town Story is free to play.

