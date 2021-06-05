5 best offline action games like GTA San Andreas for Android devices

GTA San Andreas was originally released way back in 2004. In 2013, it hit the Play Store and since then has crossed a million downloads.

Carl Johnson is one of the much-loved protagonists in GTA. The music, action-packed missions, hot cars, and wide map with several locations make GTA San Andreas the coolest game.

The game still enjoys considerable popularity. However, the offline action genre has other potential options that resemble it.

Five best offline alternatives to GTA San Andreas for Androids

Here's a pick of the best such action titles that resemble GTA San Andreas.

1) Gangstar Vegas: World of Crime

An action-packed game with gang wars, drug cartels, street fights, lots of shooting, and even zombies (Image via Gameloft, YouTube)

Gameloft SE has its own version of GTA with a futuristic twist. Based in Las Vegas, Gangstar Vegas is action-packed with gang wars, drug cartels, street fights, lots of shooting, and even zombies.

The TPS game features many fancy guns, hot cars, and tons of other vehicles that players can take across the vast open map.

Download here

2) Gangstar New Orleans OpenWorld

The controls resemble the ones from GTA (Image via Gameloft, YouTube)

Another offering by Gameloft SE, the game is set in New Orleans. With an open map and an insane collection of weapons, Gangstar New Orleans sure gives out a GTA San Andreas vibe.

The graphics are stunning, and the controls resemble the ones from Grand Theft Auto. Players can explore the city or complete the mission to rule New Orleans.

Download here

3) Gangs Town Story: Action Open-World Shooter

Missions in the title vary from racing and stealing to participating in gang wars (Image via Avega Games, YouTube)

Gangs Town Story is all in for fights, thefts, and crime. The game's goal is to dominate the crime scene, and it features an impressive collection of weapons and vehicles.

Players get to steal cars, start fights, roam the open map, and collect weapons. Missions vary from racing and stealing to participating in gang wars.

Download here

Also read: 5 must-have mods for GTA 5 in 2021

4) Payback 2 - The Battle Sandbox

The controls of this game are similar to GTA San Andreas on mobile phones (Image via Apex Designs, YouTube)

Payback 2 reminds players of the 80s of a time when GTA was in vogue. It is all about guns, hot wheels, crime, and fights.

The controls are similar to GTA San Andreas on mobile phones. The title features over 50 missions sprawled across an open map. With new updates, players can also create custom missions.

Downlaod here

5) Max Payne Mobile

Max Payne Mobile has the same glory as of the original video game series (Image via Rockstar Games, YouTube)

The iconic slow bullet shots can now be experienced on Android devices. Max Payne is a popular title by Rockstar Games, launched in 2001, with the mobile version released in 2012.

Max Payne Mobile has the same glory as of the original video game series. The plot is good, the missions are exciting, and the Bullet Time is still iconic.

Download

Also read: 3 GTA clones that deserve more credit and 2 that don't

Note: This article reflects the author's views.

Edited by Ravi Iyer