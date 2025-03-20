Top 10 rated WWE 2K25 wrestlers, ranked

WWE 2K25 brings an exciting lineup of superstars and legends, each with their unique strengths and styles. The game’s overall ratings reflect a character’s strength, skill, and match effectiveness. These 10 wrestlers are a total powerhouse in the game and can help you win almost all matches.

Whether you prefer hard-hitting brawlers or quick strikers, this article will provide you with the top 10 highest-rated wrestlers in WWE 2K25 and how you can unlock them.

10 best wrestlers in WWE 2K25

10) The Rock

The normal Rock card has a rating of 95 (Image via 2K Games // YouTube/@BottomTier)

With an overall rating of 95 in WWE 2K25, The Rock is one of the best characters in the game and is very powerful. He is part of the Legends roster and has many versions like Rocky Maivia, The Rock '01, and The Rock '24.

His card is well-known for its strength, speed, and charisma, which makes him seemingly impossible to beat in the ring. The Rock made his main series debut in WWF SmackDown! 1, and his first game appearance was in WWEF War Zone.

9) Stone Cold Steve Austin '00

The 2000 card of Steve Austin (Image via 2K Games // YouTube/@BottomTier)

Stone Cold Steve Austin '00 has an overall rating of 95, which represents Austin at his peak in 2000. He is part of the Legends roster and has his signature overpowering style and damage-taking ability.

To unlock Stone Cold Steve Austin '00, you must complete the 2K Showcase mode. He made his main series debut in WWF SmackDown! 1, and first made an appearance in WCW: The Main Event. Steve's signature finisher, The Stunner, is one of the best in the game, so it makes him a threat in every match.

8) John Cena '12

The 2013 card of John Cena has a rating of 96 (Image via 2K Games // YouTube/@BottomTier)

John Cena ‘12 has an overall rating of 96, which is associated with his mid-career power and consistency. He lies in the Legends roster and is remembered for his elite stamina and powerful signature finishing manoeuvres. This version of John Cena can be unlocked by having Cody Rhodes as a partner in the second MyRise playthrough.

Cena made his primary series debut in WWE SmackDown!: Here Comes The Pain and his first console game was in WWE WrestleMania XIX. His great strength and rapid recuperation give him an edge over his opponents.

7) Undertaker

The base card for Undertaker has a rating of 96 (Image via 2K Games // YouTube/@BottomTier)

Undertaker is still one of the best wrestlers in the game, boasting an overall rating of 96. He forms part of the Legends roster, having versions like Undertaker '03 and Undertaker '90. His great height and strength, along with signature moves like the Tombstone Piledriver, make him a great asset when facing any opponent.

The Undertaker made his main series debut in WWF Super WrestleMania as his first game appearance was in WWF SmackDown! 1. For more base power with excellent defense, choose him and you will not regret it.

6) Roman Reigns

Base card of Roman Reigns (Image via 2K Games // YouTube/@BottomTier)

Roman Reigns stands out with an overall rating of 96, which indicates his impressive form at the current time in WWE. He is within the SmackDown roster and has several appearances, such as Roman Reigns '22 and Roman Reigns '24.

The combination of bulking strong muscles and speed does help him on both sides of the ring. Wrestler Roman Reigns made his main series debut in WWE 2K14, and in his first game appearance, he featured in WWE 2K14. His in-game moves that contend the best of the best are the Superman Punch and Spear.

5) Cody Rhodes

Cody Rhodes has a rating of 96 (Image via 2K Games // YouTube/@BottomTier)

As a mixed bag of speed and technical skill, Cody Rhodes also impresses with an overall rating of 96. He is also within the SmackDown roster and holds multiple versions like as Stardust and “Undashing” persona.

Cody Rhodes made his main series debut in WWE SmackDown vs. Raw 2009, and his first game appearance was in WWE SmackDown vs. Raw 2009. Unlike Roman, his quick punches and speed give him a better opportunity to defeat sluggish contemporaries.

4) The Rock '01

The 2001 card of The Rock (Image via 2K Games // YouTube/@BottomTier)

The Rock ‘01 is rated 96 and represents his glory years in the early 2000s. The Rock in this version is in the Legends roster. He uses a fusion of power and speed for his high-impact moves and counters. To unlock The Rock ‘01, he can be bought from the shop for 1,000 VC.

He made his series debut in WWF SmackDown! 1, and his first game appearance was in WWF War Zone. His Rock Bottom and People's Elbow have some of the highest success rates as finishers in the game.

3) Stone Cold Steve Austin

Base card of Stone Cold Steve Austin (Image via 2K Games // YouTube/@BottomTier)

The original version of Stone Cold Steve Austin has an overall rating equal to 97, making him among the toughest to beat in the game. His appearances in the Legends roster mark Austin at his peak of domination.

He made his main debut in WWF SmackDown! 1 and was first featured in WCW: The Main Event. He is one of the few superstars who can gain the upper edge during the game due to Austin's resilience and speed. One of the greatest finishers is his Stunner, who is known for ending matches in a heartbeat.

2) Roman Reigns '22

The 2022 card of Roman Reigns (Image via 2K Games // YouTube/@BottomTier)

Roman Reigns ’22 is at his prime in “The Tribal Chief.” He has an overall rating of 97 and fights with extreme assertiveness, which grants him the Legends roster status. As a powerful striker and equally good defender, he possesses impressive striking moves and solid defensive skills.

You will unlock Roman Reigns ‘22 while playing the 2K Showcase mode. He made his main series debut in 2K14, and his first game appearance was also in WWE 2K14. In every situation, his strength and strategic skill make him nearly impossible to defeat.

1) Super Cena

Super Cena is the strongest wrestler (Image via 2K Games // YouTube/@BottomTier)

Super Cena is the fastest and strongest character, rated 100 overall in WWE 2K25. He was a version of John Cena with augmented power, speed, and ability to heal. His character earns the title of over 20 stars in MyRise Live Events, and completing at least four perfect matches earns a maximum of 5 stars per match, which makes him almost invincible.

He made his main series debut in SmackDown! Here Comes the Pain, and his first game appearance was in WWE WrestleMania XIX. The ability to take damage and heal so quickly makes Super Cena very difficult to defeat.

Focus on unlocking the high-rated characters by completing the 2K Showcase and MyRise modes. Each character has unique strengths, so pick one that suits your style. Learn their signature and finishing moves to maximize your chances of winning. Mastering these top wrestlers will give you a big advantage in WWE 2K25.

