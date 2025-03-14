Top 10 Shard Cards that players should have in Fragpunk

The new 5v5 first-person hero shooter from Bad Guitar Studio changes things up by "breaking the rules of combat" using Shard Cards. Shard Cards provide powerful combat abilities that buff friendlies, debuff enemies, or even change the map itself, opening up many strategic combinations that keep the gameplay fresh.

To get the best Shard cards, you must have access to Ranked Mode. Refer to our guide on how to unlock Ranked Shard Cards if they are still locked.

Note: This list solely reflects the author's opinions.

10 best Shard Cards that you should unlock

Ranking Shard Card Effect 1 Vampire Bullet Add +Nx5% lifesteal to bullet damage. 2 Site Deletion Remove one target site randomly. 3 Super Jump The impact created by landing from a jump becomes massive, sending nearby enemies crashing to the ground. 4 Alert Sense nearby enemies after not taking damage for a while. 5 Dullahans Allied heads become invulnerable. 6 Bio-Warrior Respawn as a zombie once. 7 Freeze Bullet Enemy movement speed -55% on hit. 8 Eye of the Reaper Expose nearby enemies after planting. 9 Explosive Shot Bullets explode on impact. 10 Plenty of Ammo Mag size and ammo +Nx25%.

10) Plenty of Ammo: Mag size and ammo +Nx25%

Plenty of Ammo Shard Card (Image via Bad Guitar Studio)

This is truly a blessing for all machine gunners. If all five players on your team give up one shard, your magazine size increases by 125%. If your squad is stacked up with machine guns, you can hold an angle forever if your squad keeps switching out while reloading.

9) Explosive Shot: Bullets explode on impact

Explosive Shot Shard Card (Image via Bad Guitar Studio)

The Explosive Shot Shard Card gives your bullets an area of effect. This means if you aim at a surface close to people hiding behind cover or moving around quickly, it's easier for your shots to nail them.

8) Eye of the Reaper: Expose nearby enemies after planting

Eye of the Reaper Shard Card (Image via Bad Guitar Studio)

A somewhat different version from Alert, which we discuss later in this article, the Eye of the Reaper Shard Card is essentially meant to replace the debuff of being unable to move. Instead, it only activates if your team manages to take the site. If successful, this mostly guarantees your defence will come out on top.

7) Freeze Bullet: Enemy movement speed -55% on hit

Freeze Bullet Shard Card (Image via Bad Guitar Studio)

It's a perfect skill for all sniper enthusiasts out there. It makes sure that if your first shot doesn't kill the enemy at long range, they cannot move into cover before the next one.

6) Bio-Warrior: Respawn as a zombie once

Bio-Warrior Shard Card (Image via Bad Guitar Studio)

You get a second chance when you die, doubling your chances against the enemy. Also helps out in unexpected ambushes or when getting sniped from afar. Even on a 1v1, your chances dramatically improve because of this card.

5) Dullahans: Allied heads become invulnerable

Dullahans Shard Card (Image via Bad Guitar Studio)

Goes well with crouching behind cover. You get to shoot the enemy while being almost invincible. Also if your enemy chooses big heads, this is the perfect skill to counter.

4) Alert: Sense nearby enemies after not taking damage for a while

Alert Shard Card (Image via Bad Guitar Studio)

Great for intel, especially when holding down site. You get to see the enemy coming while they have to deal with an ambush. Also, great for snipers over long ranges.

3) Super Jump: The impact created by landing from a jump becomes massive, slowing down nearby enemies

Super Jump Shard Card (Image via Bad Guitar Studio)

Both hilarious and useful. You can keep one dedicated player hiding behind a corner while the rest of your teammates watch. The corner player jumps, the enemy team slows down, and the rest of your team gets to pick them off leisurely.

2) Site Deletion: Remove one target site randomly

Site Deletion Shard Card (Image via Bad Guitar Studio)

Exactly what the title says, and it helps you out quite a bit while defending. You need to hold less ground and have more teammates watching from all angles. Also, all your defender abilities concentrated in one place. What's not to like?

1) Vampire Bullet: Add +Nx5% lifesteal to bullet damage

Vampire Bullet Shard Card (Image via Bad Guitar Studio)

Under the +Nx5% rule, if all five people in your team contribute one shard, you can heal 25% health (according to the damage done) with lifesteal on every bullet hit. If in a shootout, this guarantees you'll always be the last one left standing.

This sums up our top 10 picks for Shard Cards from FragPunk that will add a strategic direction to your in-game decisions in the new 5v5 hero shooter from Bad Guitar Studios.

