How to unlock Pathojen Avatar Decoration in FragPunk for free

If you're an avid FragPunk player looking to personalize your profile, the Pathojen Avatar Decoration is a must-have cosmetic item that adds a distinctive touch to your in-game identity. The best part is that you can get it for free with minimal effort.

Ad

This guide will explain how to unlock the Pathojen Avatar Decoration in FragPunk.

How to get the Pathojen Avatar Decoration in FragPunk

FragPunk is teaming up with Discord’s Quest system to offer this special reward. By simply playing the game for a short period, you can claim the Pathojen Avatar Decoration without spending a dime.

Here is how you can get your hands on it:

Ad

Trending

Ensure you have Discord installed and logged in on your PC.

FragPunk should be installed on your PC via Steam or another supported service.

Discord’s overlay feature should be enabled so it can track your in-game activity.

This promotion is available only in certain regions, so double-check if it applies to you.

Open Discord and head to the Quests section.

Find the FragPunk Launch Quest and click “Accept.”

The FragPunk launch quest in discord (Image via Bad Guitar Studio)

Once accepted, Discord will track your playtime.

Now, just launch FragPunk and play for at least 15 minutes while keeping Discord open in the background.

The system will automatically log your progress.

Once you've hit the 15-minute mark, go back to the Quests section on Discord.

Click “Claim Reward” to get your Pathojen Avatar Decoration.

Make sure to claim it before April 12, 2025, or you’ll miss out.

Ad

Read more: FragPunk minimum and recommended system requirements

The FragPunk Launch Quest is available from March 6, 2025, to March 12, 2025, at 4:59 PM PST. Keep in mind that this decoration isn’t permanent. It’ll only stay in your collection until May 12, 2025, at 4:59 PM PST. So enjoy it while you can.

Also read: FragPunk Shard Clash game mode explained

For more articles on FragPunk, follow Sportskeeda:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.