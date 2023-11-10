Top 10 wonderkids to sign in Football Manager 2024

Football Manager 2024 is available on PC, Console, Android, iOS, and Touch since November 6, 2023. The simulator features a new set of wonderkids who have the potential to become world-beaters. Discovering talented young footballers is one of the focal points of the game, and the FM community is searching for wonderkids to develop from scratch.

Finding a high-potential player might be a frustrating task, and some of the wonderkids don’t fulfill the high hopes placed on them. So, this article will make it easier for you to search and provide you with the top ten wonderkids in Football Manager 2024.

Disclaimer: This article is based on the writer's opinions

Top 10 wonderkids in Football Manager 2024

10) Karim Konate

Club: Red Bull Salzburg

Position: Striker

Karim Konate is a striker with high potential in Football Manager 2024. He is a cheap option (costing around 10m-25m) to buy for a club you’re rebuilding from scratch. His goal-scoring ability makes him a reliable asset.

Securing him isn't difficult, as he plays for RB Salzburg. However, there will be competition from other clubs to get his signature.

9) Guillaume Restes

Club: Toulouse FC

Position: Goalkeeper

Guillaume Restes is an 18-year-old goalkeeper, playing as a starter for Toulouse and Thierry Henry’s Under-21 French side. He has been a key player for the team in the current season.

In Football Manager 2024, sending him on loan for several seasons can guarantee a huge ratings boost. Besides, playing him regularly can make him one of the best goalkeepers after a few seasons.

8) Badredine Bouanani

Club: OGC Nice

Position: Right-winger

This 18-year-old Algerian can become one of the best wingers in Football Manager 2024 when allowed to improve over a few seasons. He doesn’t have notable weaknesses and is a credible threat from the flanks if given enough game time. Therefore, sending him on loan for a few seasons can help you realize his potential.

Employing Badredine Bouanani on your starting roster can help him improve. Eventually, he can even become your go-to attacking threat after two or three seasons.

7) Warren Zaire-Emery

Club: Paris Saint Germain (PSG)

Position: Central midfielder

Warren Zaire-Emery is one of the best players in this category. His passing, defensive, and vision attributes make him a top choice in Football Manager 2024. The fact that he is already signed by PSG, makes him a pricey option for building a young team.

However, he can potentially become one of the top midfielders in the title after a couple of seasons. He will be a great addition to your roster if you have enough budget.

6) Arda Guler

Club: Real Madrid

Position: Attacking midfielder

Arda Guler recently joined the 14-time UEFA Champions League winner, Real Madrid. His dribbling, passing, and vision gained him high praise.

Realizing his potential attributes after several seasons can make him the best-attacking midfielder in Football Manager 2024. The 18-year-old Turk is the best choice for a formation with an attacking midfielder up front.

5) Rico Lewis

Club: Manchester City

Position: Right back

Rico Lewis is an English right back with four-star potential in Football Manager 2024. Pep Guardiola, the team's manager, had praised him for his work rate and positioning in real life, and similar traits are reflected in the title. His work rate and potential make him a top choice for any club.

He might cost around 40m-70m in the game, but his consistency makes him a worthy investment. Play him in a rotational role for two seasons before making him a starter to unlock his full potential.

4) Yeremy Pino

Club: Villarreal

Position: Left winger

Yeremy Pino is a regular starter for Villarreal in Football Manager 2024. He can potentially reach four and a half stars after a few seasons and can be a regular starter in most clubs.

Signing him early in the career mode might help you get him under 100 million. After a few seasons, his dribbling and crossing skills are bound to make him one of the best wingers in the football simulator.

3) Antonio Silva

Club: Benfica

Position: Centre back

Antonio Silva was one of the most highly-rated young players in Football Manager 2023. This year, he is on the list once again due to the value he adds to the team as a commendable defender in the latest installment.

The Portuguese center-back can be the x-factor in your team after a couple of seasons. Providing him with enough game time and training can enhance his growth significantly.

2) Lamine Yamal

Club: FC Barcelona

Position: Right-winger

At 15 years of age, Lamine Yamal is Barcelona’s youngest player to play in the La Liga. He has been a spark in Xavi’s side, making him a priority buy in Football Manager 2024.

The Spanish winger becomes one of the best wingers in the simulator after five seasons. He is an expensive choice, but his potential makes every penny worth it.

1) Jude Bellingham

Club: Real Madrid

Position: Central midfielder

Jude Bellingham is a highly-rated player in world football. The 20-year-old’s performances for Real Madrid have been a trending topic on social media platforms. Therefore, he is one of the best wonderkids in Football Manager 2024.

The English midfielder has the potential to become the best footballer in FM 24 after four seasons. Therefore, signing him at the start of your career can make him the leader of your team later on.

With this, we conclude the list of top 10 wonderkids in the football simulator. Check out how to play Football Manager 2024 Mobile using Netflix gaming.