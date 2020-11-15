Top 10 special characters in Free Fire, their abilities, and costs

Free Fire is an eminent battle royale game published by Garena Gaming Studios. The game offers decent quality graphics and fast-paced matches with 50 players in each battle. A player can purchase different characters in the game as per their preference. Each character provides different abilities to suit different play styles.

In this article, we discuss the top 10 special characters in Free Fire with their abilities and costs.

Note: This list is just a personal recommendation, and some players might prefer a specific character, while others might not.

Top 10 special characters in Free Fire:

#1 DJ Alok:

Image via Mukte Gaming YT

Alok's character ability is to create an aura that boosts ally movement speed by 10% and provides healing of 5 HP/sec for 5 seconds. The extra speed boost and healing can be the deciding factor in a close-range or mid-range battle. The character can be purchased for 599 diamonds in the game.

#2 Paloma:

Image via GurGamer

At Paloma's maximum ability level, 180 assault rifle ammunition won't take space in your inventory. It allows players to carry extra equipment in their backpack. It costs 499 diamonds to purchase this character in Free Fire.

#3 A124:

Image via Free Fire Official YT

A124's character ability allows players to converts 25 EP to HP quickly. It comes very handily in close combat situations in Free Fire gunfights. This ability has a cooldown time of 90 seconds. The character is priced at 499 diamonds in the title.

#4 Andrew:

Image via MobileModeGaming

Andrew's character ability helps players to recover vest durability loss by 2% at the base level. The percentage increases with levels and this can be helpful when 2-3 players are trying to take you down. With a more sturdy vest, a player can take out more opponents. The character can be obtained as a log-in bonus reward in the game.

#5 Alvaro:

Alvaro character Free Fire

Alvaro's character ability helps to boost explosive weapon damage by 6% and damage range by 7%. With more range, players can spot enemies from long distances and knock them down or kill them. The cost of Alvaro's character in Free Fire is 499 diamonds.

#6 Caroline:

Image via ElainGamer YT

Caroline's character ability boosts the movement speed by 3% while holding a shotgun. Shotguns are one of the deadliest weapons in the game, and the ability will help players to dodge enemy bullets more often. The cost of Caroline's character is 399 diamonds.

#7 Clu:

Image via MobileModeGaming

Clu's character ability helps in locating enemies who are not prone or crouched in a radius of 30 meters for 5 minutes. It provides a significant advantage over players who are in a third-person perspective or holding their position inside buildings. The ability's cooldown time is 50 seconds. A player can purchase Clu with the help of top-up events in Free Fire.

#8 Antonio:

Image via FreeFireWorld YT

Antonio's ability is that the character receives a 10% extra HP boost when a match begins. The extra HP can help a player in lots of situations like when a squad pushes on you, and you take damage. It costs 499 diamonds to purchase Antonio in Free Fire.

#9 Hayato:

Image via FreshersLive

Hayato is one of the fiercest looking characters in the game. Players get a 7.5% armor boost whenever there is a 10% decrease in the maximum hit points when they are playing as Hayato. The extra armor boost plays an important role in a 1v1 situation in Free Fire. A player can purchase Hayato for 499 diamonds.

#10 Luqueta:

Luqueta Free Fire

Luqueta's character ability allows players to increase their HP by 35 with each kill. A player will need to upgrade the character to its maximum level to unlock the full potential of the abilities. Players can obtain it from Character Royale in the game.

