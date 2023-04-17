Top 20 expensive CS:GO stickers

Stickers are consumables in CS:GO that can be applied to weapons with the exception of knives. It was released on February 4, 2014, and was completely intended to customize the weapons and make them uniquely attractive. The game currently contains a few thousand stickers and some are frequently being released during events and tournaments such as Majors.

While certain stickers were released a long time ago and are currently almost obsolete or due to some other reason, they have become very expensive.

Note: Every sticker listed below is not guaranteed to be obtainable at this time and is not available in the community market.

20 expensive stickers of all time in CS:GO

Jordane @ThatOneGirlIG Appreciation tweet for @ReasonGaming having the 3rd rarest/most expensive sticker in CSGO, only being topped by Titan and ibuypower Appreciation tweet for @ReasonGaming having the 3rd rarest/most expensive sticker in CSGO, only being topped by Titan and ibuypower https://t.co/NGDpm4bvwQ

CS:GO contains 6000+ stickers over the course of a decade and while most of them have been available in a certain price range for a few years now, some have rapidly risen in price, even within a few hours.

While most of the inflation has occurred due to events such as cheating, disbanding of teams, match-fixing, and many more, others are the victims of continuous over-purchasing in the Steam Community Market and the rare drops of the capsules in CS:GO.

The list of the most expensive stickers and the reasons are as follows:

iBUYPOWER (Holo) | Katowice 2014 - Match fixing vs NetCodeGuides ($82,950)

Titan (Holo) | Katowice 2014 - Disbanded ($63,065)

Reason Gaming (Holo) | Katowice 2014 - Rarity ($56,498)

Vox Eminor (Holo) | Katowice 2014 - Rarity ($48,752)

Team Dignitas (Holo) | Katowice 2014 - Disbanded ($21,561)

Team LDLC.com (Holo) | Katowice 2014 - KQLY cheating ($19,500)

keshandr (Gold) | Krakow 2017 - Signature ($18,756)

[email protected] (Gold) | Boston 2018 - Signature ($12,370)

captainMo (Gold) | Boston 2018 - Signature ($11,290)

Natus Vincere (Holo) | Katowice 2014 - Rarity ($10,770)

Twistzz (Gold) | Boston 2018 - Signature ($9,700)

HellRaisers (Holo) | Katowice 2014 - Rarity ($8,731)

kNgV (Gold) | Boston 2018 - Signature ($7,567)

s1mple (Gold) | Krakow 2017 - Signature ($6,810)

Clan-Mystik (Holo) | Katowice 2014 - Disbanded ($5,490)

LGB eSports (Holo) | Katowice 2014 - Disbanded ($5,400)

keev (Gold) | Krakow 2017 - Signature ($5,140)

suNny (Gold) | Krakow 2017 - Signature ($5,094)

somebody (Gold) | Boston 2018 - Signature ($4,850)

Virtus.Pro (Holo) | Katowice 2014 - Rarity ($4,400)

While certain stickers can still be found on the CS:GO community market in , few of them can be found listed on different websites at inflated prices.

It is also worth noting that the list is not permanent and may switch places from time to time depending on the circumstances on the current and future tournaments as well as their rarity.

