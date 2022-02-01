Top 3 Arena 12 cards in Clash Royale

Clash Royale is an online strategy game launched by SuperCell following the tremendous success of Clash of Clans. It entails real-time combat in which players use character cards to fight each other in various arenas.

The game is divided into 15 arenas and players compete for the top position on the basis of trophies. Each arena unlocks additional cards, such as Princess, one of the most popular Legendary cards, which can be unlocked in Arena 5. This article will go over the top three cards that can be unlocked in Arena 12.

What are the three best Arena 12 cards in Clash Royale?

3) Mirror

The Mirror card (Image via Supercell)

In Clash Royale, Mirror is an Epic rarity spell that duplicates the player's previous friendly card for one additional Elixir.

The reproduced card's level is determined by Mirror's level. During combat, the card will display the player's most recently placed card in the Mirror. The Mirror card's Elixir cost is unclear and shows a question mark. The card will be placed at one level higher than the player's previous card if the maximum level Mirror is used.

Mirrors can be improved to a maximum of level 14, simulating the following card rarity levels:

Common card: Level 15

Epic card: Level 15

Rare card: Level 15

Legendary card: Level 15

2) Graveyard

The Graveyard card in Clash Royale (Image via Supercell)

Cost: 5 Elixir

Hitpoints: 108

Damage: 108

The Graveyard card is a Legendary card that creates 15 Skeletons and has a large radius. The Skeletons arrive one at a time on the boundary of the spell's radius. As a spell, the Graveyard can be used anywhere in the Arena.

Placing a high-hitpoint unit, such as the Giant, and then casting the Graveyard near the Archer Tower is an efficient approach with the Graveyard. The Giant will take the brunt of the tower's damage while the Skeletons demolish it.

1) Royal Ghost

The Royal Ghost (Image via Supercell)

Cost: 3 Elixir

Hitpoints: 1600

Damage: 345

The Royal Ghost is one of the strongest Legendary Cards in Clash Royale as it can avoid enemy defenses and reach the enemy without being noticed. He is the only troop in the game that stays invisible unless he attacks an enemy building or troop.

The Royal Ghost is an effective attacking unit because of his invisibility, which allows him to reach the target without incurring too much damage. The ability to remove troops in this manner is extremely disruptive, and forces opposing players to play a card they may not have wanted to play.

