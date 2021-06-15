Top 3 characters beginners should avoid picking in Free Fire

Garena Free Fire is thriving globally, and every day many new players seem to be joining the game.

This fast-paced battle royale title includes special characters that possess abilities. With the latest addition of D-Bee, Free Fire currently has 40 characters in the game. But with a plethora of options, new players often get confused while choosing the right one.

While there are easy-to-use characters for beginners, there are a few of them that novices should avoid.

Note: Every character is potent in Free Fire, but this listicle shares the characters that will be complicated for beginners to use.

Free Fire characters that novices should avoid

1) Rafael

Rafael in Free Fire

Rafael's ability is called Dead Silent. His ability offers a silencing effect when players use snipers and marksman rifles. Enemies who are hit and downed by Rafael suffer 20% faster HP loss at his default level.

Beginners can avoid picking Rafael as his ability is based on Sniper Rifle usage and since mastering Sniper shots takes a long time.

2) Skyler

Skyler in Garena Free Fire

Skyler is a great character who has an active ability named Riptide Rhythm. At Skyler's default level, his ability unveils a sonic wave that can damage five gloo walls within the 50m range.

Each gloo wall deployed will enhance HP recovery by 4 points. The ability has a CD (cooldown) of 60 seconds.

Though he is an excellent character for intermediate players, handling his ability on the battlefield is quite complicated. Players need time and practice to understand how they can utilize Skyler's abilities on the battleground.

3) Chrono

Chrono in Free Fire

Chrono's active ability, Time Turner, generates a force field that prevents enemies from dealing 600 damage. When inside the force field, the player can shoot at opponents. The player's movement speed also enhances by 5%. Every effect lasts for three seconds and has a cooldown of 200 seconds.

Time Turner boosts the player's movement pace by 15% at the maximum level. And the effects last eight seconds and have a 180-second cooldown.

Chrono is a potent character for intermediate and professional players. However, his ability usage is complicated and also has a very long cooldown time. Hence, it's better for beginners to avoid Chrono.

Disclaimer: This article solely reflects the opinion of the writer.

Edited by Shaheen Banu