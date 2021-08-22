Top 3 distressing donations that got streamers in trouble on livestream

The whole point of Twitch chat is that streamers can interact with their fans on a more personal level. However, fans love to mess with their favorite streamers using this feature. Text-to-speech donations have often led to streamers getting into trouble. Fortunately, it has almost never been a very serious issue, so people can get a good laugh out of it.

Here are the top three moments where streamers received donations that put them in awkward or distressing situations.

Donation moments that put streamers in awkward situations

1) EBZ

EBZ is a popular music artist and streamer (Image via Reddit)

EBZ is one of the most popular YouTube streamers, who has also made his name in the music industry. He can often be seen livestreaming in public, so his viewers make sure to pull off pranks on those streams. On one such occasion, the streamer almost got into trouble. He was standing in front of the police and interacting with them, when a viewer decided to play Fuck Tha Police by NWA and sent a donation alongside. Luckily for the streamer, the police officers took it as a joke and he got off without any trouble.

2) Kiaraakitty

Twitch streamer Kiaraakitty is bullied relentlessly by her viewers (Image via Sportskeeda)

Singaporean Twitch streamer Kiaraakitty has often been subjected to embarrassing moments on her public livestreams, where viewers send weird commands along with donations. In one such instance, the streamer was inside a library when a viewer made her device start blaring loud music. Not knowing what else to do, the streamer simply pretended to have fallen asleep.

3) Dellor

Twitch streamer Dellor is famous for his keyboard smashes (Image via Sportskeeda)

Dellor is a Twitch streamer who is famous for his funny rage expression - the keyboard smash. Incidentally, this signature style is what got him banned on Twitch for some time as well. However, on one occasion when he was asleep streaming, a viewer decided to be cheeky and commanded Dellor's Alexa to order 100 iPhone 11 Pros.

Luckily, the streamer woke up just in time to stop Alexa from following through with the command, otherwise he could have essentially been bankrupted.

The streamers were very lucky that the donations did not get them into serious trouble, even though it was possible that they could have.

