Top 3 easiest Shiny Pokemon to catch

Shiny Pokemon are incredibly rare and are harder to obtain than normal Pokemon.

There are only a handful of methods to obtain Shiny Pokemon. Trainers can either chain encounters together or hatch egg after egg, hoping for a Shiny Pokemon to emerge from within.

While Shiny Pokemon are difficult to obtain, there are a few that are easy to find. In fact, some of them are guaranteed to appear in select games.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the opinion of the writer. It will also only include Shiny Pokemon that are caught, not given by an NPC or an event.

What are the easiest Shiny Pokemon to catch?

#3 - Togepi

Togepi (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Advertisement

Togepi may be the easiest Shiny Pokemon to obtain in Sinnoh. The Poke Radar and chaining encounters of Pokemon greatly increase a player's chances of coming across a Shiny.

Togepi is the only Poke Radar exclusive creature on the island of Route 230. As a Baby Pokemon, it is very easy to capture. Therefore, chaining the many encounters until a Shiny patch occurs will easily capture a Shiny Togepi.

#2 - Haxorus

Haxorus (Image via Game Freak)

Haxorus has a guaranteed Shiny encounter in Black 2 and White 2. Trainers have to register every Unova Pokemon in their Pokedex. They do not all have to be caught, but every single non-event Unova Pokemon must be seen. This grants the trainer a Permit to the Nature Reserve.

The Shiny Haxorus is in the overworld like the trainer. It is a tough battle, but this Shiny Pokemon is one of the easiest to catch

#1 - Gyarados

Advertisement

Gyarados (Image via The Pokemon Company)

The Red Gyarados in the Generation II games of Gold and Silver is an icon. It is a guaranteed Shiny encounter that ties into the story quite well.

The canonical explanation for its red color is that the Magikarp was forced to evolve, giving it no time to become blue. In the remakes of the game, players even get a second chance at capturing the Red Gyarados if they fail the first time around.